“Can she sue him in civil court case for compensation?” — Netizen asks advice for friend who claims ex gave her AIDS

screengrab from YouTube / @WTHR

"AIDS medicines etc are all very expensive.. If she sues, does she need to prove in court that she get AIDS from him? He is her only sex partner but how is she going to prove it in court.." — Friend

By Beatrice Del Rosario
A netizen recently reached out to Singaporeans for legal advice after their friend claimed to have contracted AIDS from her ex-boyfriend, with many having responded with counsel.

An online user on Wednesday (Sept 29) took to an online Facebook group, Singapore Incidents, to ask for advice from Singaporeans. “My friend says she got AIDS from her boyfriend,” the post read. “They have since broken up.”

Given the cost of medication for AIDS, the netizen asked, “Can she sue him in a civil court case for compensation? If she sues, does she need to prove in court that she got AIDS from him? He is her only sex partner but how is she going to prove it in court?”

In response to this, many Singaporeans took to the comments section of the post to give counsel. While many directed the netizen to a lawyer, others encouraged filing a police report.

“It’s a breach of the infectious diseases act if she was not informed about his diagnosis,” said one commented. “(It’s) best to get tested first to confirm. You can approach Action for AIDS for anonymous testing. MOH can do contract tracing as well if she wants to report him. It’s a jail-able offense.”

“Better (to) make a police report. Maybe (it) is serial–let the police advise,” said another, encouraging the person’s friend to contact the Singapore Police Force.

Still, another Singaporean highlighted the importance of reporting such matters in order to prevent further spread of the disease, saying, “You should report this matter. That man will spread his HIV to others.”

Image: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents: Desmond Ang 
