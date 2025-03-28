SINGAPORE: Not a day passes without some form of news coming out from PSP. But this time observers are pleased with what is happening in the rank and file of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP). PSP’s chief Leong Mun Wai was re-elected to lead the party into the upcoming General Election eclipsing Ms Hazel Poa of her rise within the party and her desire to become Doc’s anointed one. She lives to fight another day.

Ms Poa said that she was happy to hand over the reins back to Leong but her body language was very subdued, and it is anyone guess to know what was actually running through her mind. Given the backdrop of all the gerrymandering, it remains to be seen if Leong Mun Wai has what it takes to lead the party to a successful win in the upcoming general elections.

Seemingly Seamless transition

Leong served as secretary-general from April 2023 until February 2024, but he resigned after receiving a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) due to a social media post. Whether the resignation was induced or whether he was forced out is something that a lot of political watchers are asking. That’s the chatter on Reddit, hardware zone and other online forums.

At the CEC elections, Leong seized the moment and said that he is honoured that the CEC has given him what’s rightfully his. He is back in the driver’s seat to lead the party in the upcoming election.

Rallying behind Leong Mun Wai

Support for Leong Mun Wai may be growing among netizens and party cadres, but only time will tell if it’ll translate to votes in the West Coast GRC.

Speaking on behalf of the community, a netizen recently said on Reddit that they would vote for him because of his efforts to represent the interests of the man on the street. He has made a lasting impression with his debate on CECA and the immigration policies.

Many expressed similar opinions. One commenter shared, “[I] fully support this man!” and another noted, “He must be kept in Parliament at all costs,” stressing that he is an important player in protecting the people’s interests from the power of the ruling party.

Some think he is not motivated by money; one person said that he is motivated by a sincere desire for change and doesn’t require a paycheque because of his intelligence and numerous side projects. Many people have found his commitment to uplifting his party and promoting significant advancement in Singapore to be inspiring.

However, one netizen pointed to his communication skills noting that some voters are not quite impressed with his English fluency. His actions and his unrelentless stance on some political issues are louder than words. The saga continues.