BYD to integrate DeepSeek’s AI into its advanced car models

ByMary Alavanza

February 15, 2025
BYD car

BEIJING, CHINA:  Chinese automaker BYD announced plans to integrate AI startup Deepseek’s software into its cars, joining other automakers Geely, Great Wall Motors, and Leapmotor in integrating advanced AI technology built on their system.

On Tuesday, BYD shares surged 4.5 per cent to a record high in Hong Kong after the company revealed it would install its “God’s Eye” self-driving feature in at least 21 of its models at the same price or even lower. It will also install the feature in its budget cars priced below US$10,000 (S$13,411.65).

Business Insider reported that the feature is set to be a standard inclusion across its vehicles. Meanwhile, for its more advanced models, the company plans to integrate AI technology from DeepSeek.

According to The Sun, the Seagull budget hatchback, priced from RMB69,800 (S$12,888), will also come with a self-driving feature. The feature includes remote parking and autonomous highway navigation, which were previously only available in more expensive cars. Tesla offers similar features in its EVs, starting at US$32,000 (S$42,917.28).

See also  Renault-Nissan to develop self-driving vehicles booking system

Following the announcement, analysts warned this could trigger a new price war in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

During a livestream on Monday, BYD founder Wang Chuanfu noted how autonomous driving is no longer a remote rarity but a “necessary tool.” He noted that within a few years, self-driving technology would soon be an indispensable tool like safety belts or airbags.

BYD said integrating DeepSeek’s AI would enhance self-driving technology and provide a more personalised experience for users.

At the start of the year, BYD reported record-breaking sales of over 4.27 million vehicles (4,272,145), surpassing Tesla’s quarterly revenue for the first time in Q3 2024. The Chinese automaker also zoomed past Toyota as Singapore’s top-selling car brand for the first time. It also outsold Mercedes-Benz and BMW. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

