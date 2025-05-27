BYD drops prices, declares war on Tesla in China’s EV battleground

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: BYD has sensationally reduced the price of its entry-level electric vehicle (EV), the Seagull hatchback, by 20%, cutting it to just 55,800 yuan (£5,712). That’s approximately 75% less than the value of Tesla’s low-priced model in China, the Model 3. According to the latest Yahoo Finance report, the move highlights BYD’s proactive and very bold pricing tactic as it seeks to rule the local EV market.

The Seagull’s compressed dimensions may not compete with the Model 3 in scale, but the pricing approach indicates how far Chinese car builders have come in cutting EV production outlays. In EV adoption, China now leads the world, and corporations like BYD are taking advantage of scale and harnessing efficiency to weaken Western rivals.

China’s EV market in turmoil – glut, slump, and shakeout

The markdowns come amidst a mounting predicament in China’s EV segment. As of April, a record 3.5 million electric vehicles were not sold across dealerships—a strong indicator of surplus and decelerating demand. Market downturns and economic pressures are freezing consumer interest, placing the burden on all car manufacturers, particularly top-tier players like Tesla.

Tesla, which depends on China as its second-biggest market, witnessed revenue of China-made automobiles weakened by 6% year-on-year in April, its seventh successive monthly dive. The arena is fluctuating rapidly, and predictors advise that the price war may activate an upsurge of alliances among the 100-plus local and national EV manufacturers.

Western rivals on the ropes as Chinese brands go global

While the existing reductions are restricted to China, BYD and other Chinese manufacturers are causing a stir worldwide. BYD outpaced Tesla in Europe last April and outperformed it in the UK back in January. A blend of radical viable pricing and political counterattack against Elon Musk has unlocked the door for Chinese companies.

The UK’s fascination with Chinese-made automobiles hit the roof. According to Auto Trader, Chinese brands accounted for 5.3% of advertisement views in early 2025, up from just 1.3% in 2024. BYD leads, but fresher names such as Jaecoo, Xpeng, and Leapmotor are also picking up steam.

Tariffs abroad, opportunity at home: BYD pivots back to China

With Europe and the US slapping unbending tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, BYD is reassessing and modifying its strategy to strengthen its domestic grip. While international development is still the long-standing objective, the focus has changed toward coming out victorious in the brutal price competition at home.

Authorities say the present uproar could be the beginning of a bigger revamp in China’s swarming EV market. For BYD, reducing prices might squash margins in the short run, but it could lead the brand to surface as the last giant standing in a fast-maturing industry.