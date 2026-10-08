Bussorah Street shop employee warns others after woman & man caught on camera allegedly stealing perfume twice

Anna Maria Romero | October 8, 2026 2 m read

Facebook screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An employee took to social media to warn others about a couple who appeared to have been caught shoplifting, appearing to steal perfume from the shop where she works not just once but twice. In the video posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, first, while talking to her male companion, the woman can be seen taking a bottle of perfume from the counter but not returning it. In the second incident, the woman is alone on camera, and after smelling a perfume bottle a few times, she then puts it in her purse and walks away.

According to the post author, the incident occurred on Oct 6 at around 2:30 pm at a shop on Bussorah Street. The owner of the store has already filed a police report over the incident. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. She wrote that the woman and man had entered the shop and bought some items; however, they found that two perfume bottles were missing from their display.

Furthermore, she added that the woman had tried to pay for the articles they wanted to buy in US dollars, but another shop employee said this was not possible. This allegedly upset the woman, who kept asking why this was not the case. “Hello!! This is SINGAPORE for goodness sake!!” the post author wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The theft was only noticed after the couple had left. “If u recognise these individuals or have experienced a similar incident, pls exercise caution and contact the Police,” she wrote, adding, “Shop owners/staffs and businesses pls be extra vigilant.”

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