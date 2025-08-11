Business degree holder seeks low-stress, slow-paced job with $3K salary

SINGAPORE: A local who holds a business degree from a university in Singapore took to Reddit to ask for job recommendations. They aren’t asking for a position with a high salary, and would prefer a job that has low stress and is slow-paced.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Saturday (Aug 9), u/Accurate-Tree4277 provided some more information about themself, saying that they would like a back-end role and that they have no particular areas of interest.

“Unfortunately lacking in hard skills except Microsoft PPT, Word, and Excel. Work in progress though,” and added that they are “Mentally weak but am working on it with the help of psychiatrists and psychologists.”

They are also open to working in either the private or public sectors.

In an edit to their post, they wrote that they appreciate the answers Reddit users have given, adding, “(I) understand the issue of offshoring. If so, could you kindly please suggest the next most suitable jobs for me?”

One commenter wrote, “There are still many admin roles in Singapore, and they haven’t been offshore because of the need for quick liaising. In my company, there’s a lady who does an admin job where she just compiles people’s leaves for the department, moves photos to the correct album, and does simple checking of expenses by the division with whatever finance and our budget person shares. She starts at 9 and ends at 6, hardly ever later, sometimes even earlier.”

Another recommended a clerical job in the defence or government sector, or in the private sector serving the government, “because they need Singaporeans to take on certain roles that handle sensitive data that can’t be outsourced to foreigners.”

The commenter added that the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the army, and vendors with a contract with the government regularly seek clerks.

“If you can land one, it’s super stable, extremely routine and repetitive, and not dynamic, with not many options for promotion. Sounds like what you are after,” they wrote.

“Jobs like this do exist… My friend got 3.1k/mo doing communications (writing articles) using his English degree. It’s jack sh** pay, and his entire team complains about it, but it suits him.

It is genuinely so much better than doing manual labour while working on mental health. Really don’t understand what the **** Singaporeans are always on about, always demanding must work insane stress OT jobs or Grabfood,” noted another. /TISG

