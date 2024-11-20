SINGAPORE: Some HDB residents at 6 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee have endured water from their taps that are so hot, especially in the afternoons, that they need to collect and cool it down before they can wash up.

A Nov 18 (Monday) report in Shin Min Daily News quoted Mr Jeng, who lives on the sixth floor of the Bukit Ho Swee HDB block, as saying that the water is particularly hot from noon to 6 pm on sunny days, as though it comes out of a water heater.

When describing how hot the water gets, he said he almost burned himself while washing his hands. He added that 15 seconds is all it takes before the tap water gets hotter and hotter the more it runs.

To properly wash in the evening, he asks his mother to collect water in buckets in the afternoons to cool enough when he’s ready to wash up.

Shin Min Daily News showed a photo from Mr Zeng’s bathroom with several buckets of water already in it.

Moreover, the problem has gotten worse this year, at the same time that temperatures were warmer. However, when temperatures cool down, like when it rains on successive days, the water temperature in the tap also cools down.

Another photo from Shin Min Daily News also shows a thermometer from a reporter who measured the temperature of the tap water at noon during his visit a few days ago. It showed that the temperature was 37.6 degrees Celsius.

An 84-year-old woman, Mrs Tan, who also lives in the block, confirmed that tap water temperatures rise from noon onward. She added that this has been happening for years and that she and her neighbours have learned to adapt.

Additionally, for those who live on higher floors, their tap water is allegedly hotter than for those living on lower floors. When the reporter tested the temperature in one of the units in the higher storeys, it was 38.2 degrees Celsius.

The resident living in that unit, Mr Yang, also said that the water in his tap gets warmer the more it runs and only begins to cool down after 7:00 pm. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Read also: “Isn’t this considered unethical pricing!” — Diner complains after being charged $1 for small cup of hot water