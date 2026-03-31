Bukit Batok Singapore Library wows the public with books, soundscapes, and late hours until 10pm

SINGAPORE: Gone are the days when libraries are meant for pure silence—Bukit Batok Library’s renovation is turning one’s library experience into an exciting one with its new upgrades, including an immersive audiovisual experience that will definitely be a must-visit for locals and foreigners.

After being closed for more than two years, the renovated library located inside the West Mall now covers 2,700 square meters, more than double its previous size. As reported by Yan.sg , the book collection of the library has increased to 150,000 volumes, including 40,000 Chinese books. Due to its size increase, the number of seats available for visitors also doubled, ensuring that everyone can find a comfortable space inside the library.

The feature that stands out after the renovation is the new “SingLand Soundscape” setup. This is the first time the National Library Board has made use of sounds to make reading more fun and interactive. With the help of local artist Wong Wai Kit, there are three special soundtracks that run from the first-floor entrance up to the second floor. These mix real-life sounds are from around Bukit Batok, such as birds chirping, market chatter, and rain, and these are played in full surround sound for a calm, immersive, and relaxing atmosphere.

Furthermore, the library’s layout—gentle lights, wood touches, and plants—was pulled from the local ‘Little Guilin’ landmark, which Bukit Batok residents know very well. The designer of the library wants the place to be a peaceful spot for visitors to unwind from everyday rush.



The library offers new technologies as well, such as the ‘scan and see’ tool. With this, visitors can scan the QR code on a real book, and the screen will suggest matching print and e-books right away. In topics like travel, health, and grown-up fiction, the library’s ‘infinite bookshelves’ have touch screens that will suggest more book picks, turning book hunting into easy browsing.

In a Facebook post, NLB Singapore introduces the newly renovated library to the public, and encourages everyone to visit the “first-of-its-kind immersive aural and visual experience designed to promote mindfulness and conducive reading by engaging one’s senses, particularly through sound.”

One netizen commented on the post and shared: “I think the health of our civilisation… can all be tested by how well we support our libraries. — Carl Sagan. This quote came to mind when I walked around the new Library at West Mall. I love libraries in SG, they’re always full, and they keep getting better… NLB is one of those public institutions that make me proud to be Singaporean.”



Truly, the renovated Bukit Batok Library goes way beyond just borrowing books—it is now an immersive experience for reading, relaxing, and discovery. All floors of the library are open from 9 am to 9 pm daily, and the second-floor study and multimedia zones are open until 10 pm.