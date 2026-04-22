Budi95 strictly for Malaysians—gets flak from foreign wife married to local

MALAYSIA: The Budi95 subsidy is strictly reserved for Malaysians, excluding permanent residents and foreigners married to locals. With petrol prices climbing to RM4.02 (S$1.29) per litre, many ordinary citizens find fuel increasingly unaffordable, raising concerns about accessibility and cost-of-living pressures.

Since September 2025, Malaysians have been able to purchase RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre under the Budi95 scheme. Before the Middle Eastern conflict, the unsubsidised price was RM2.60. To qualify, drivers must hold a valid licence and MyKad if they want the subsidised pricing.

A foreign woman, claiming to be married to a Malaysian, recorded a heartfelt video highlighting the struggles faced by foreign spouses. She explained that even foreign wives must work to support their households and urged the government to consider an exception, granting Budi95 subsidy concessions for individuals like her.

However, social media users disagree with her stance. They state that the subsidy is only for Malaysians, not those on spousal visas or those with a marriage certificate. One X user states that even Malaysians without a driver’s license aren’t eligible for the subsidy.

Additionally, there are those who explicitly tell foreign individuals who are complaining about the situation to “leave” the country. X users add that Malaysians who finish their fuel quota would also have to fill up their cars with unsubsidised fuel. They add that those without nationality should only be eligible for the RON97 fuel, which is considerably more expensive.

Following her plea for Budi95 subsidy concessions, others accused the woman of being married to a Bangladeshi national rather than a Malaysian. Comments turned harsh, with some arguing that if even the Indonesian Prime Minister is strict with his own people, Malaysia would be unlikely to extend greater leniency to foreign spouses.

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly harsh, particularly from Malaysian users. Few, if any, voices show understanding of the woman’s plea, as most dismiss her concerns amid rising hostility. With the global cost of living expected to soar, her situation underscores the struggles foreign spouses face in Malaysia.