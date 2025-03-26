The Queensland government has unveiled plans to construct a state-of-the-art 63,000-seat stadium in Brisbane, designed to be the centrepiece of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The new venue will be a key location for major events and is expected to be a lasting legacy for the country, boosting local infrastructure and providing a world-class facility for future sporting events.

The new multi-sport arena is set to be constructed in Brisbane’s Victoria Peak area. It will host the opening and closing ceremonies and athletics events during the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Moreover, the stadium will also become Brisbane’s new home for cricket after the Games, with the iconic Gabba stadium being demolished.

This announcement, made by Queensland Premier David Crisafulli, follows a series of pledges made before the 2024 state elections, when officials promised that a new stadium would not be built. Not keeping their promises, Crisafulli admitted: “I have to own that, and I will. I am sorry, it’s my decision, and I accept that decision.”

The government had initially considered plans to redevelop the Gabba, a historic stadium built in 1895 that has hosted 67 men’s Test matches. However, these plans were abandoned after a 100-day review of the preparations for the 2032 Games.

In a social media post, netizens expressed mixed opinions on the plans.

One netizen shared: “Build for the games”

However, another netizen expressed disappointment and said: “Get your priorities right and get Queenslanders into permanent social housing!”

Furthermore, ABC reporter Arianna Levy noted that the plans of building a stadium in Victoria Park are controversial due to the site’s “cultural significance” to Aboriginal people.

The reporter said: “It was a native camping ground and food-gathering place. It had First Nations people from across Queensland gather all over the place for corroboree, which is the traditional dance for First Nations people… There were protests today. There were communities that were against the development of the park to turn it into a stadium. We do imagine in the days to come there will be fallout from community groups and stakeholders that feel like this plan is not the best plan going forward.”