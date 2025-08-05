// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
BlueSG cars
BlueSG reportedly lays off up to 80% of workforce ahead of ‘strategic pause’ of services on Aug 8

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: BlueSG has reportedly let go of up to 80% of its workforce, Mothership reported, citing a tip-off from one of the company’s laid-off employees, although he did not provide details of the severance package or how the layoffs were carried out.

On Monday, the electric car-sharing firm said it would suspend operations from Friday (Aug 8) at 11:59 p.m., calling it a “strategic pause” as it prepares to launch a new service next year, Channel News Asia reported, citing the company’s press release.

BlueSG said the new platform will come with a new range of vehicles, more pickup and drop-off points, and a more reliable, smoother user experience.

When asked for comment, BlueSG confirmed the layoffs to Mothership.

“We can confirm that as operations pause for the platform upgrade, BlueSG will be operating with a lean core team — a move which has unfortunately impacted a significant portion of our workforce,” the company said.

The company didn’t discuss how many employees were affected but said it remains the company’s “top priority” to support them with fair severance, clear communication, and meaningful career transition.

The company said that it’s also exploring “potential redeployment opportunities” across the group and hopes to welcome back members of the original team when the new platform launches.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we’re handling the process with utmost care and respect for everyone involved,” the company added.

National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU) executive secretary Yeo Wan Ling also told Mothership that while BlueSG is a non-unionised company, some of its employees are NTWU members, an affiliated union with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). “

Ms Yeo said NTUC-affiliated unions or associations will assist and support affected union members working in non-unionised companies.

Affected workers can reach out to NTWU at 6743 0822 during office hours or email [email protected]. NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute, e2i, also offers career coaching, employability workshops, and job matching services for affected Singaporeans and PRs at www.e2i.com.sg. Affected union members may also seek help through TADM@NTUC or the NTUC workplace advisory portal. /TISG

