BLACKPINK’s Rosé sets two Guinness World Records

Seoul — Thanks to her impressive solo debut, BLACKPINK’s Rosé set two Guinness World Records. The BLACKPINK member made her solo debut with her first single album “R” and its accompanying title track “On The Ground” on March 12 at 2 pm KST. Guinness World Records revealed on April 9 that the music video for Rosé’s “On The Ground” had been officially recognised as the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist.

“On The Ground’s” music video achieved 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours after it was released. The previous record was set by PSY with 35 million views for “Gangnam Style” eight years ago. Rosé is also the first to top Billboard’s global charts as both a soloist and as a group, according to Soompi. The song “On The Ground” debuted at No 1 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. Launched last September, the lists rank songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.

The Global 200 includes data from around the world and the Global Excl. US chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States. Together with the launch of BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” which topped the Global Excl. US chart in October, Rosé currently has two songs placed No 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart. The singer was congratulated by Guinness World Records for her impressive achievements, stating, “This may just be the start of her record-breaking solo career.”

As of now, BLACKPINK has 27 video with over hundreds of millions of views and almost 60 million subscribers on their YouTube channel. They are the female artist with the most YouTube subscribers and they are only second to Justin Bieber as the most subscribed artist on YouTube.

Born on February 11, 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed on with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years./TISGFollow us on Social Media

