BLACKPINK’s Rosé set to guest-star in star-studded variety show

Seoul — BLACKPINK member Rosé is set to be a guest star on the latest star-studded variety show by JTBC called The Sea I Desire. The show is eagerly awaited because it is being created by the producers of another hit show called Being Again! According to Sports Chosun, Rosé will appear as a special guest.

The star-studded cast includes Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun.

The variety show has a unique concept. It aims to calm the viewers while entertaining them. Each star will act as the host of a live bar, presenting their own music and comfort food to various guests. As the name suggests, it will be set near the sea. The show will offer an escape from the pressures of life. Guests will have an opportunity to relax by the cool waters and be nourished by the wonderful food and music.

There is more to the show than just the stars cooking and singing for the guests. They will also take an active part in managing the bar, according to Pinkvilla. There will be celebrity guests on the show too.

The Sea I Desire is set to premiere on June 29 at 9 PM KST on JTBC.

Born on February 11, 1997, Roseanne Park better known as Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years.

