Entertainment Celebrity BLACKPINK's Rosé set to guest-star in star-studded variety show

BLACKPINK’s Rosé set to guest-star in star-studded variety show

Stars will present their own music and comfort food to guests

Rosé is set to guest star in a variety show. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — BLACKPINK member Rosé is set to be a guest star on the latest star-studded variety show by JTBC called The Sea I Desire. The show is eagerly awaited because it is being created by the producers of another hit show called Being Again! According to Sports Chosun, Rosé will appear as a special guest.

The star-studded cast includes Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, SHINee’s Onew, Kim Go Eun and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé will be part of JTBC’s The Sea I Desire. Picture: Instagram

 

- Advertisement -

The variety show has a unique concept. It aims to calm the viewers while entertaining them. Each star will act as the host of a live bar, presenting their own music and comfort food to various guests. As the name suggests, it will be set near the sea. The show will offer an escape from the pressures of life. Guests will have an opportunity to relax by the cool waters and be nourished by the wonderful food and music.

There is more to the show than just the stars cooking and singing for the guests. They will also take an active part in managing the bar, according to Pinkvilla. There will be celebrity guests on the show too.

The Sea I Desire is set to premiere on June 29 at 9 PM KST on JTBC.

Born on February 11, 1997, Roseanne Park better known as Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Former DBS employee from India says she likely contracted Covid-19 at Changi Airport, adds: I was more secure in India home

Update: In response to TISG's queries, DBS has released the following statement: "We refer to the article published on The Independent Singapore on 25 May 2021. DBS would like to clarify that Ms Sonal Wadde is presently not a DBS employee. She...
View Post
Featured News

‘MBS badge woman’ daringly shows up in court without wearing a mask

Singapore -- The 53-year-old woman captured maskless on video at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) turned up in court on Monday (May 24), again without a mask on. The woman, Phoon Chiu Yoke, was supposed to go on trial on...
View Post
COVID 19

Gerald Giam: Risk of transmission from Hougang cases greatly reduced

Singapore— Mandatory Covid-19 testing was carried out at Block 506 in Hougang on Friday and Saturday (May 21 and 22) and two additional cases have been detected. The total number of infected persons in Hougang is now  11, as nine individuals had...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent