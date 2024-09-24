Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa pops the “Bubble for LLOUD” app just for fans!

ByLydia Koh

September 24, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to launch her own ‘Bubble for LLOUD’ app on Sept 25, KST, enhancing her interaction with global fans. The app, developed by fan communication platform DearU, is expected to bolster Lisa’s international reach.

Lisa recently saw major success with her songs “ROCKSTAR” and “NEW WOMAN,” performing exceptionally well on platforms like YouTube, Billboard, and Spotify.

“ROCKSTAR” reached No. 8 on Spotify’s global chart, cementing her status as a leading female K-pop solo artist, while “NEW WOMAN” further showcased her global influence.

Photo: Instagram/Lisa

Her addition to the Bubble platform follows fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who is already active on the app. Lisa’s participation is anticipated to grow Bubble’s international fanbase, especially in the K-pop sphere.

On Sept 23, fans can download the app from the Apple Store and Google Play. On Sept 25, her subscription service will go live.

Major milestone

A DearU representative highlighted the significance of Lisa joining the platform, calling it a major milestone in establishing DearU as a premier global fan communication service.

See also  Good news from Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK

They expressed excitement about providing K-pop fans a unique opportunity to connect with their favourite artists.

In addition to Lisa’s launch, DearU has plans to roll out a U.S.-targeted Bubble service by the end of the month, featuring globally recognized artists, further accelerating its international expansion.

Lisa is a Thai-born rapper, singer, dancer, and model member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. She is well known for her amazing dancing abilities, commanding presence on stage, and endearing nature.

Most popular girl group

As a member of BLACKPINK, Lisa has achieved immense international success, becoming one of the most popular girl groups in the world.

In 2021, Lisa released her highly anticipated solo album “Lalisa,” which broke numerous records and showcased her versatility as a rapper and performer.

