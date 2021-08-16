BLACKPINK’s Jennie promotes the importance of good sleep in a new CF

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been featured in a new CF (commercial film, for all you noobs out there).

She is the new endorsement model for Ace Bed. The company released a CF video on August 13 with Jennie as the model. Jennie emphasised in the video that while it is important to stack up love, education and skills, stacking up good sleep should come first, according to Allkpop.

She ends with the dialogue, “Good sleep is stacked up. A good ‘me’ is created. Ace Bed.”

In response to Jennie’s new cosy CF, some of the netizens’ comments included:

“Jennie’s CFs are all so pretty…My favorite is Galaxy Jennie TT.”

“I still can’t forget ‘Jennie Red’…It made me realize that [Samsung] Galaxy can also look luxurious.”

“I can imagine Jennie cuddling the puppy and saying how cute it is, before filming for the CF Lollllll.”

“Wow, she matches it so well. Hearing that it was Ace Bed, I thought that was kind of new. But she matches it so well.”

“Even as a girl, Jennie really looks as if she can enchant people.”

“She is truly so pretty. I want to see her on TV already.”

“How can a cat and a puppy look so good together?”

“Jennie makes everything look luxurious.”

“After Jennie became the model for HERA, their sales increased by 40%. Lolll. For real, there is a reason why she is doing so well in the CF industry.”

Born on January 16, 1996, Jennie Kim, known mononymously as Jennie, is a South Korean singer and rapper. Born and raised in South Korea, Kim studied in New Zealand at the age of eight for five years, before returning to South Korea in 2010.

She debuted as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment in August 2016. In November 2018, Jennie made her debut as a solo artist with the single “Solo”. The song was a commercial success domestically and internationally, topping both the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart./TISGFollow us on Social Media

