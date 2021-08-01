BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and ITZY’s Yeji, supports Olympic swimmer after he reveals he is a fan of theirs

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Hwang Sunwoo, an Olympic South Korean swimmer, recently set an Asian record at the 2020 Summer Olympics. That is not the only exciting thing to happen to him this week.

In a TV interview, the Olympic athlete once revealed that he was a fan of both BLACKPINK’s Jennie and ITZY’s Yeji. The interviewer remarked, “They might be able to recognize you now,” to which he replied, “I’d be really happy if they did.”

Luckily for the athlete, Yeji took to ITZY’s official Instagram account on Jul 27 to cheer him on before his 200m freestyle final. Sharing a photo of a finger heart, she wrote, “Hwang Sunwoo, good luck with the final that’s about to take place! I’ll be rooting for you too!!! Yeji.”

Following that, Hwang Sunwoo shared a screenshot of her post with the caption “….” and an emoji that summed up his surprise.

According to Soompi, two days later, on July 29, Jennie also showed love for the athlete by sharing a photo of him swimming with the caption, “I’m rooting for you too. Let’s go, Hwang Sunwoo!”

Sharing a screenshot of Jennie’s post, Hwang Sunwoo wrote on Instagram Stories, “My hands are shaking…”

Isn’t he a lucky fan?

Born May 13, 2003, Hwang Sunwoo is a South Korean swimmer.

On May 14, 2021, he established the new Korean national record of 48.04 in the 100m freestyle and then followed up with a new World Junior Record in the men’s 200m freestyle.

In Jul 2021, he represented South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan. He was the flag bearer for South Korea together with Kim Yeon-koung. He competed in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 4 × 200m freestyle relay events. In the freestyle heats events, he completed at rank 1 for 100m and rank 6 for 200m, allowing him to advance to compete in the semifinal.

In the freestyle semifinal events, he completed at rank 4 for 100m and rank 6 for 200m, allowing him to advance to compete in the final. In the freestyle final events, he completed at rank 5 for 100m and rank 6 for 200m. However, the team did not advance to compete in the final. He is due to compete in the 50m freestyle event. /TISG

