BLACKPINK’s first feature film, BLACKPINK: The Movie, set to release in theatres worldwide in August

- Advertisement -

Seoul — YG Entertainment announced on June 16 that there will be an upcoming, worldwide premiere of BLACKPINK’s first-ever feature film BLACKPINK: The Movie. On August 8, the movie is set to hit the theatres in approximately 100 different countries across the world, in conjunction with BLACKPINK’s fifth anniversary. The premiere will be just one of the many big events in the girl group’s fifth anniversary celebration, the 4+1 PROJECT, according to Allkpop.

BLACKPINK: The Movie will be divided into a variety of segments, including ‘The Room of Memories’, ‘Beauty’, ‘Unreleased Special Interviews’, as well as footage from BLACKPINK’s widely successful ‘n Your Area tour from 2018, and The Show from 2021. The production will also be available in 4DX in select theatres.

Stay tuned for even more updates on BLACKPINK’s 4+1 PROJECT!

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment and consists of four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25.

The girl band debuted in August 2016 with the album Square One. Each Blackpink member co-writes and co-produces her own music and their music includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records. The group’s music videos for “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release. BLACKPINK is also the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg