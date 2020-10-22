BLACKPINK’s Rosé wears Saint Laurent on cover of Dazed

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK’s Rosé looked sophisticated and classy as a global muse of Saint Laurent for the upcoming issue of Dazed magazine. The singer of one of the hottest South Korean girl groups wore Saint Laurent collection pieces that were designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Trying on Vaccarello’s classic styles, Rosé commented, “I thought I knew what ‘classic’ was pretty well, but it turned out not so much. I always learn from Anthony’s designs. It’s a wonder how he can express such styles using latex as a material. There are also so many different patterns and colours, but it’s all brought together with ‘Saint Laurent’s signature, ‘classic’ mood.”

Later on during her interview, Rosé also discussed her unique singing voice. “Many people tell me that my voice is unique, but I never really thought about it that way during my debut days. My goal was always to become a ‘good singer’, not a ‘unique singer’. I’ve never tried to create a unique style or tone and I didn’t practice trying to make my voice more different. Nowadays when I hear that, I think of it as people recognizing my own character, so I take it as a very big compliment,” she remarked.

Born on February 11, 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years. She eventually made her debut as the main vocalist in the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016. As a solo artist, she has featured in labelmate G-Dragon’s 2012 track “Without You”, which peaked at number 10 on the Gaon Music Chart.

In 2018, Rosé and fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo were selected as endorsement models for the South Korean cosmetics brand Kiss Me. In October 2019, Rosé was revealed as a promotional model for the Perfect World Entertainment’s MMORPG Perfect World Mobile. In 2020, Rosé was named the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. She was the global face for Saint Laurent’s Fall 2020 campaign.

As of October 2020, Rosé is the third most-followed Korean individual on Instagram, with over 30.5 million followers. Since 2018, she has appeared on the Korean Business Research Institute’s female celebrity brand reputation list, a chart that tracks Korean celebrities with the most online searches and engagements, and previously reached the top 10.

