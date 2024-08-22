In an exciting revelation for K-pop enthusiasts, THE BLACK LABEL has officially introduced Ella Gross as the first member of their upcoming girl group, MEOVV, slated for a Sept debut, as reported by PINKVILLA. Ella, who rose to fame due to her striking likeness to Jennie from BLACKPINK and her early foray into show business, is about to start a brand-new, exciting phase in her career.

Ella Gross initially made headlines in 2018 when she joined THE BLACK LABEL as a trainee at just 10 years old. Her remarkable likeness to Jennie from BLACKPINK led to the moniker “Jennie’s little sister,” which rapidly increased her exposure to the public and media.

Speculation about Ella’s potential involvement in MEOVV had been circulating for some time, and on Aug 21, THE BLACK LABEL heightened fans’ curiosity by releasing the first teaser for the group. The teaser showcased a mysterious close-up of eyes, leading many netizens to believe that Ella was the face behind the teaser.

First member of MEOVV

When THE BLACK LABEL’s social media channels released a video formally presenting Ella as the first member of MEOVV, these rumours were validated. The video highlighted Ella’s growth from a young trainee into a confident and captivating performer. The teaser’s visual contrast—from light and youthful to dark and enigmatic—emphasized her artistic evolution and teased MEOVV’s intriguing debut concept.

Ella’s participation in MEOVV is particularly notable due to her early start and the widespread anticipation surrounding her debut. Fans and industry insiders have closely followed her journey, and with MEOVV’s debut approaching, expectations for the group are soaring. Ella’s presence is expected to attract significant attention as fans eagerly await further details about the group and their impact on the K-pop scene.

Mini Jennie

Ella is a young American singer, actress, and model who has been gaining significant attention in the K-pop scene. Born on Dec 1, 2008, in Los Angeles, California, she has a mixed heritage with a Korean mother and a German-American father.

Ella’s career took off at a young age when she began modeling at the age of two. She has worked with major fashion brands like H&M, Levi’s, and GAP. Her friendship with the members of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has also played a significant role in her growing popularity. She has often appeared in their livestreams and photos, earning the nickname “mini Jennie” due to her resemblance to the BLACKPINK member.