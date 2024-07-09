BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to break new ground in her ROCKSTAR era. Her highly anticipated solo comeback single is already setting new records for her career, securing impressive positions on this week’s major Billboard charts.

As of July 9, Lisa’s ROCKSTAR has topped the Billboard 200 Excl. U.S. chart. Additionally, it has entered the top 10 on the Global 200, securing the no. 4 spot, just ahead of Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” at no. 5.

Success on the charts

Furthermore, Lisa made her highest solo debut at no. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to ROCKSTAR. This surpasses her previous solo tracks, “LALISA” and “MONEY,” which peaked at no. 84 and 90, respectively, in 2021.

On June 28, at approximately 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST), Lisa introduced ROCKSTAR. The single generated significant buzz due to Lisa’s fierce image, with fans eagerly awaiting the music video.

The MV did not disappoint, featuring stunning visuals, cinematic storytelling, an iconic dance break, and rap flow, amassing 10 million YouTube views within 6 hours of its release.

The music video also highlighted Lisa’s connection to her roots, as it was shot in a Chinatown in Thailand and featured predominantly Thai locals.

Beyond Billboard, ROCKSTAR performs exceptionally well on Spotify, debuting at no. 8 on the US Chart. This marks the highest entry for a K-pop female soloist on the platform.

Exciting future projects

Lisa’s first solo release through her recently established agency, LLOUD is ROCKSTAR. In a gratitude message, Lisa assured fans that there is more to come, promising exciting future projects.

Lisa, also known by her full name, Lalisa Manobal, is a talented Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and model with a significant place in K-pop.

Lisa is the main dancer and the maknae (youngest member) of the globally renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016 and has become one of the most popular girl groups in the world, known for their catchy songs, powerful dance routines, and stylish visuals.