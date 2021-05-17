BLACKPINK graces various covers of VOGUE Korea magazine

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BLACKPINK is being featured in the June 2021 edition of VOGUE Korea magazine. The world-famous quartet illuminated the covers of the upcoming edition of the fashion magazine. Each member of BLACKPINK appeared on five different covers on VOGUE Korea, highlighting the beauty of the girls.

The BLACKPINK members showed off their charm for VOGUE Korea and the covers were quickly circulated across the online communities, as reported by Allkpop.

Netizens were impressed and amazed by the members’ gorgeousness as they commented, “Wow, Lisa looks amazing,” “I love Rose’s cover,” “Lisa is really photogenic,” “Rose really looks like a fashion model,” “Jisoo’s beauty is so crazy,” “Jennie’s looks so awesome,” and “I like this pictorial the best this year.”

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records. They are also the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK is currently the most-followed girl group on Spotify and the most-subscribed music group, female act, and Asian act on YouTube with 54.2million subscribers. Their Instagram page has a hefty 32.5million followers./TISG

