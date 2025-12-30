// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
29.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Depositphotos/spyrakot
Asia
1 min.Read

Black Mirror shattered: Thai authorities claim major blow to transnational drug syndicate

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

BANGKOK: Thai authorities have dismantled a major transnational narcotics network known as “Black Mirror TKP,” accused of trafficking huge amounts of drugs and laundering tens of billions of baht through front companies.

Deputy National Police Chief Samran Nualma, who also heads the Police Narcotics Suppression Centre, led a press briefing on the operation. The crackdown was carried out by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in coordination with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and other agencies.

The investigation began after a Feb 11 arrest in Nakhon Phanom, where a ranger unit detained three Lao nationals—Thao Phong, Thao Li, and Thao Dam—and seized 658 kg of crystal meth (ice), 116,000 methamphetamine tablets, two long-tail boats, and a van used to transport drugs into Thailand.

Further investigations revealed that the network’s finances were tied to TKP and linked to several other major drug cases:

  • Nov 19, 2024 – Arrest in Loei of Wichean with 60,000 meth tablets.
  • Dec 8, 2024 – Taiwan customs seized 3.23 kg of heroin sent from Nong Khai.
  • March 18, 2025 – Three suspects were arrested in Loei with 199 kg of ketamine and two cars; two alleged organisers were later detained.
  • April 6, 2025 – Highway patrol arrest of Noppadol (“Don”) with 10 million meth tablets.
  • May 9, 2025 – Two suspects caught with 196,000 meth tablets and two vehicles; two others accused of laundering funds through company accounts were also taken into custody.
  • Jun 29, 2025 – Arrest of Aree in Phrae with 10 million meth tablets.
  • Nov 10, 2025 – Chiang Rai police detained five of the accused with 10 million meth tablets.
See also  Kind MRT employee rescues lost woman jogger with a S$2 note for a train ride back home

The investigation also had political fallout. On Dec 29, reports surfaced that a parliamentary candidate had been named in an arrest warrant for alleged money laundering linked to the network. The People’s Party quickly replaced its candidate in Bangkok’s District 33 (Bang Phlat–Bangkok Noi), citing internal checks.

Deputy Police Chief Samran said the operation delivered a major blow to organised narcotics networks operating in Thailand and across the region.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

SINGAPORE: Hooters will be closing its Clarke Quay outlet...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //