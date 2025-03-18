SINGAPORE: A Malaysia Airlines flight en route from Manila to Kuala Lumpur was compelled to return to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Saturday (March 15) following an engine fire shortly after takeoff.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:22 pm local time, when the Boeing 737-800, registered as 9M-MSB, experienced a malfunction in its left engine, leading to visible flames.

Passengers aboard the flight recounted a sudden fire in the engine accompanied by noticeable cabin vibrations. One passenger shared images on social media, depicting flames emanating from the left engine, and commended the crew for their professional handling of the situation. Malaysia Airlines responded to the post, expressing gratitude for the passengers’ understanding.

Another passenger recounted observing flashing lights during the incident, initially mistaking them for reflections. It was only upon feeling unusual vibrations that they realised the lights were indicative of a fire.

The flight crew’s prompt decision to return to Manila ensured a safe landing approximately 40 minutes later, with all passengers and crew disembarking without injury. While initial reports speculated a bird strike as the potential cause of the engine fire, Malaysia Airlines has yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident.

The aircraft, which had departed Manila at 5:22 pm, was scheduled to arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9:25 pm. Flight tracking data confirms the flight’s departure but does not provide further details on its status post-incident.