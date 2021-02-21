Entertainment Celebrity Bigg Boss 14: Where and when to watch the grand finale tonight

Bigg Boss 14: Where and when to watch the grand finale tonight

Big Boss 14 finale airing tonight.

bigg-boss-14:-where-and-when-to-watch-the-grand-finale-tonight

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyleInternational
- Advertisement -

India — Fans of ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14 are set for a grand treat as the show comes to a conclusion on Sunday with Salman Khan hosting the finale night. While the grand finale will be aired on Colors channel at 9 pm, there are other ways to watch the finale even if you do not have a TV. Here’s how:

1)VOOT

You may subscribe to VOOT and watch the show on their website (www.voot.com) or the app which works on desktop as well as smartphones.

2) Airtel XStream

- Advertisement -

Subscribers of Airtel may watch the show on the Airtel XStream app which offers access to several TV channels, including Colors.

3) Jio App

You may also login to Jio app and watch Colors on your phone .

4) Colors App

Colors also offers the show to be watched online on its app, in case you miss the telecast and want to watch it later.

5)MX Player

You may also watch the show on the streaming platform, MX Player.

The show kick started in October last year and has seen quite a few twists and turns in a season that had the tagline ‘ab scene paltega (now the scene will change)’.

Currently, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are the finalists on Bigg Boss 14. Talking about Rubina, one of the top contenders for the show, her husband and former contestant Abhinav Shukla said, “Rubina not only deserves but she has earned the title of the winner through her journey. Exemplary courage, stamina and good conduct throughout the season. And it’s not easy spending 140 days like this. It’s almost half a year. You have to stay with a lot of stress, a lot of difference of opinion from the people. It’s like a war of attrition with the people inside. And she has made a mark in the hearts and minds of the people.”

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman living in Sembawang condo tells neighbours on another floor to stop burning religious incense as it “really don’t smell nice”

A woman living in a condominium in Sembawang sparked outrage and annoyance among neighbours for her lack of racial and religious tolerance. In a WhatsApp group chat for residents of The Brownstone Condominium along Canberra Drive, the woman posted a message on...
View Post
COVID 19

Budget 2021: S$4.8b of S$11b Covid-19 Resilience Package for public health; healthcare workers to get pay rise

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Feb 16) that the Government is giving foremost importance to public health, allocating S$4.8 of the new S$11 billion Covid-19 Resilience Package to Singaporeans' overall public health, safe reopening measures...
View Post
Featured News

Budget 2021: Ensuring equal opportunities for all

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Feb 16) that Budget 2021 will focus on long-term efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all Singaporeans, namely—lower wage workers, older workers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), lower-income families, and children...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent