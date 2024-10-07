Asia

Big Brother Watching: Hong Kong’s plan to install thousands of surveillance cameras on its streets raises concerns that it’s getting more like China

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

October 7, 2024

HONG KONG: Walk along the streets of downtown Hong Kong, and don’t be surprised if you look up to see surveillance cameras manning the crowded streets.

Hong Kong is known for being a safe city, but according to police in the Asian financial hub, new surveillance cameras are needed to fight crime. And these new cameras will likely also have facial recognition and artificial intelligence tools.

According to a CNN report, Hong Kong police aim to install 2,000 new surveillance cameras this year. Police security chief Chris Tang told the Hong Kong media in July that the police plan to use facial recognition and AI to track down criminals.

The Hong Kong Police Force told CNN that it was studying how police in other countries use surveillance cameras but they are not sure how many of the new cameras will have facial recognition capabilities.

See also  Hong Kong employers 'force' domestic helper to clean their flat's outdoor windows on 19th floor

Critics say Hong Kong appears to be more and more like China in terms of playing Big Brother. However, Tang said that using cameras is not unusual and pointed to other countries that commonly use surveillance cameras for law enforcement.

Tang said in an interview with Hong Kong’s Sing Tao Daily that Singapore had 90,000 cameras and the United Kingdom had more than seven million.

The Hong Kong police also told CNN that they would “comply with relevant laws” when it comes to these cameras and using facial recognition and AI.

Hong Kong feels that the laws are needed in the aftermath of the anti-government protests in 2019, and that is also why national security laws have been tightened. The country’s leaders also say this legislation is similar to other security laws worldwide.

However, Samantha Hoffman, a non-resident fellow at the National Bureau of Asian Research, says the difference is how the technology is used.

See also  2 in 5 IT experts advocate AI adoption for cybersecurity

“Places like the United States and the UK may have problems with the technology too, but this is fundamentally different… It has to do specifically with the system of government, as well as the way that the party-state… uses the law to maintain its power,” said Hoffman.

According to UK-based technology research firm Comparitech, Hong Kong has more than 54,500 public CCTV cameras monitored by government bodies. That equals seven cameras per 1,000 people, similar to New York City but behind London.

However, cities in China average 440 cameras per 1,000 people. Comparitech says eight out of 10 of the most surveilled cities globally are in China.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Asia

Buried US bomb from WW2 explodes at Japanese airport

October 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Mount Everest is actually increasing in height: Here’s why

October 3, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Stabbing at Walmart Shanghai; 3 dead and 15 people injured

October 3, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Featured News SG Politics

S Iswaran apologises to Singaporeans and declines to appeal jail sentence

October 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Sports

3 championships in a row: ‘Rock-solid’ Max Maeder emerges as overall champion at 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series

October 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

SCCB calls for greater vigilance to mitigate payment delinquency risks amid market uncertainties following 3Q2024 performance

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Big Brother Watching: Hong Kong’s plan to install thousands of surveillance cameras on its streets raises concerns that it’s getting more like China

October 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.