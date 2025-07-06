‘Been there, done that!’ — Singaporean solo traveller and camper shows what Singapore’s 2025 ultimate travel guide really looks like

SINGAPORE: If you’re heading to Singapore in 2025 and want more than just the usual tourist checklist, local traveller and camper Tomy Arden Phang has you covered.

In his latest guide, Tomy—known for his smart, grounded, and sometimes cheeky travel tips—breaks down exactly how to enjoy Singapore without burning through your budget (or your patience). His guide is packed with practical insights and personal flair, making it as entertaining as it is informative.

🏙️ Welcome to Singapore! Small in size, big in personality

“Singapore is the smallest country in Asia with the biggest personality!” Tomy declares proudly. Despite being densely populated, the city-state is globally known for its clean streets, safe environment, and mouthwatering food scene.

Nicknamed the Garden City, Food Paradise, and Fine City (more on that later), Singapore is convenient to explore and culturally rich, thanks to its multicultural roots.

🗣️ Language? Not a problem!

According to Tomy, Singapore is “the easiest Asian country to travel to” because it ranks highest in Asia—and second in the world—for English proficiency. Almost everyone speaks English fluently, and public signs are multilingual, including translations in Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil.

Better yet, most locals are bilingual. “We’re forced to learn in school,” Tomy jokes, referring to the mandatory ‘Mother Tongue’ subject. “Many of us, like myself, are naturalised immigrants, so we still speak our native language.”

💵 Money Matters: Singapore dollars; no tipping required!

Tomy points out a fun fact: “The most commonly used notes are made of plastic, so they’re very durable—and waterproof.” Perfect for a country where food and rain often come uninvited.

While credit cards are widely accepted, especially in malls and restaurants, he recommends carrying some cash for hawker stalls and local eateries. “If you’re not sure how much to bring, just carry some spare notes,” he advises. “We have quite a few money changers here.”

Tipping isn’t required, and in most cases, the price you see is the price you pay, though some restaurants might add Goods and Services Tax or GST and a 10% service charge.

⚠️ Safety first, fines later

Singapore’s reputation as one of the world’s safest cities holds up, especially for solo and female travellers. But, Tomy warns, “Singapore is the most dangerous country… for drug traffickers (that is)… just 500g of weed will grant you the capital punishment.”

Even trace amounts of drugs in your system can get you into serious legal trouble. “The safest way,” he says, “is to not consume any before coming here.”

Singapore is also infamous for its rules, hence the nickname Fine City. “No littering, no smoking, no durian,” Tomy says, pointing to the spiky, smelly fruit banned on public transport. “Once it stinks up a place, it stays there for a very long (time).”

🚆 Getting around: MRT (train), buses, and waving at drivers

Singapore boasts one of the best public transport networks in the world! And Tomy insists it’s the most affordable and efficient way to get around the city.

For instance, a trip from Changi Airport to Merlion Park will take about an hour and cost “slightly over S$2.” You can pay using Visa, Mastercard, or Apple Pay. If you prefer local options, grab an EZ-Link card at any train station and top it up at the machines.

Be warned, though: “You need at least S$3 in your card,” or the train gantry won’t open.

Google Maps works like a charm in Singapore, and Tomy uses it for everything from bus routes to train transfers. He offers a crash course on how to use buses:

Look for the correct stop and route number.

Wave at the bus when it arrives (seriously).

Tap in and out with your card.

Press the stop button one stop before your destination.

“If you don’t wave, the bus might just drive by and skip your stop,” Tomy warns.

Trains, or MRTs, are just as simple. Transfers are seamless and don’t cost extra.

🚖 Grab a cab; don’t rent a car!

Tomy recommends apps like Grab, TADA, or Zig for taxis. For example, a ride from Changi Airport to Merlion Park takes about 20 minutes and costs between S$20 and S$25.

But renting a car? “It’s super expensive! (not worth the hassle),” he says. Parking is limited, and Singapore’s public transport is too good to ignore.

🛌 Where to stay (and where not to)

Here’s where Tomy shines even more—breaking down the best neighbourhoods to stay in for price, accessibility, and vibes. Spoiler alert: it’s not Marina Bay.

✅ Top 4 places to stay:

1. Chinatown

Best overall.

Incredible accessibility via the Blue, Purple, and Brown MRT lines.

Tons of hawker centres, cultural sites, and budget-to-luxury accommodations.

2. Bugis

Great food, vibrant street markets, and modern malls.

MRT lines connect to Marina Bay, Chinatown, and Little India.

Plenty of budget and mid-range hotel options.

3. Outram Park

Strategically located with three MRT lines.

Not much to see in the area, but very well-connected.

Mid to high-end hotels, plus foodie favourite Keong Saik Road.

4. Little India

Culturally rich, colourful, and great for vegetarians.

Budget-friendly hostels and direct MRT links to Marina Bay and Sentosa.

Don’t miss Tekka Centre for food!

Tomy’s golden rule: “Pick a hotel that’s within walking distance to a major MRT station.”

❌ Where not to stay (unless you have a reason):

1. Orchard Road

Too posh, too pricey, and not enough vibe.

Great for high-end shopping, but not for local flavour.

2. Sentosa Island

Mostly luxury resorts with poor accessibility.

Only recommended if you’re doing multiple days at Sentosa attractions.

3. Clarke Quay

Noisy nightlife and late-night partygoers.

Fine if you’re bar-hopping till 3 am—not so great for peaceful rest.

🎒 And yes, there’s still more to come…

Of course, there’s still more to cover—like food, top attractions, and how to navigate hawker centres.

But before we come back with those if you really want to get a more vivid feel for what we covered today, watch Tomy’s full and very detailed guide below.

And don’t forget to have fun when you’re finally here with us. Happy travels!