Beauty queen said she is not the woman in nude photo as her figure ‘isn’t as good’

Just less than a month ago, Lisa-Marie Tse was crowned Miss Hong Kong but it was not long before she was embroiled in a scandal caused by the Hong Kong gossip mill.

A couple of days ago, an anonymous citizens started sharing a nude photo that they claimed was Lisa-Marie. The woman in the nude photo is mixed-race just like the beauty queen who is of Scottish-Hong Kong descent and she bore a strong resemblance to the 25-year-old Miss Hong Kong. TVB immediately stepped up to deny the reports.

“It doesn’t look like Lisa-Marie at all, their looks and figure differ completely, [we] hope that everyone will refrain from tarnishing the reputation of Miss Hongkong just ‘cos of a single photo,” read the broadcaster’s statement.

TVB also emphasised Lisa-Marie’s qualifications, sharing that she had graduated from Edinburgh Napier University, and worked as a surgical nurse in Scotland before flying to Hongkong for the pageant.

It was later reported that the woman in the nude photo could not be Lisa-Marie, as the woman has a mole on her chest, while Lisa-Marie does not. Lisa-Marie herself has also clarified the issue on her part as well. During a recording of Liza Wang‘s variety show, Liza’s Online, Lisa-Marie denied being the woman in the nude photo, saying: “My figure isn’t as good as hers, she’s thin and beautiful.”

The current Miss Hong Kong also went on to say that she’s more conservative, and that even if she has a boyfriend, she would not take any suggestive pictures. And no, she’s not looking to get attached anytime soon, as she wishes to focus on her career for the time being. Hong Kong star Maria Cordero was the one who nominated Lisa-Marie to join the beauty contest.

Lisa is a surgical nurse and even though she doesn’t speak fluent Cantonese, she managed to win the applause of the audience by singing the classic song ‘Shanghai Tang’. The 160cm tall Lisa aspires to become a local actress under TVB Hong Kong.