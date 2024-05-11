;
International

Barron Trump steps into the political spotlight

ByGemma Iso

May 11, 2024
barron-trump-steps-into-the-political-spotlight

Barron Trump

Excitement mounts as Barron Trump, the 18-year-old scion of former President Donald Trump, steps into the political spotlight.

Florida’s state party chairman revealed on Wednesday that Barron, fresh from his high school graduation, will take up a significant role as one of Florida’s 41 at-large delegates at the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC), slated to kick off mid-July.

The Trump dynasty’s influence will be palpable at the convention, with Barron’s siblings, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Tiffany Trump, also assuming roles as at-large delegates.

Notably absent from active participation, however, is Ivanka Trump, who has opted out of a frontline position in the 2024 campaign despite her previous White House role.

Evan Power, the chairman of the Florida GOP, expressed enthusiasm for the diverse composition of their delegation, boasting a mix of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and Trump family members. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly, we are preparing to win Florida and win it big,” Power stated in a released statement.

Can Barron Trump make a difference?

According to a Trump campaign spokesperson, Barron Trump is eagerly engaged in understanding the intricate workings of the nation’s political landscape, indicating a burgeoning interest in the political process.

The buzz around Barron’s political debut heightened as his father, embroiled in legal battles, initially feared missing his son’s graduation due to court obligations. However, with strategic planning, the former president intends to attend his son’s milestone event and headline a fundraising dinner in Minnesota on the same day, showcasing his commitment to family and politics.

NBC News was the first to report on Barron Trump’s selection as a Florida delegate, heralding the beginning of a new chapter for the youngest scion of the Trump dynasty in the realm of American politics.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Biden justifying Bidenomics claiming that he reduced inflation in America 

The post Barron Trump steps into the political spotlight appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Man calls mall’s attention after his shoe gets stuck in escalator

November 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Starbucks cuts US retail workforce by 8% despite opening over 500 stores

November 21, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Food

Diner claims McDonald’s is misleading because ice cream sundae cups are only 3/4 full

November 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

COE premiums drop across most categories in November 2024, led by a 10% decline in Cat A

November 21, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.