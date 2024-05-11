Excitement mounts as Barron Trump, the 18-year-old scion of former President Donald Trump, steps into the political spotlight.

Florida’s state party chairman revealed on Wednesday that Barron, fresh from his high school graduation, will take up a significant role as one of Florida’s 41 at-large delegates at the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC), slated to kick off mid-July.

The Trump dynasty’s influence will be palpable at the convention, with Barron’s siblings, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Tiffany Trump, also assuming roles as at-large delegates.

Notably absent from active participation, however, is Ivanka Trump, who has opted out of a frontline position in the 2024 campaign despite her previous White House role.

Evan Power, the chairman of the Florida GOP, expressed enthusiasm for the diverse composition of their delegation, boasting a mix of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and Trump family members. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly, we are preparing to win Florida and win it big,” Power stated in a released statement.

Can Barron Trump make a difference?

According to a Trump campaign spokesperson, Barron Trump is eagerly engaged in understanding the intricate workings of the nation’s political landscape, indicating a burgeoning interest in the political process.

The buzz around Barron’s political debut heightened as his father, embroiled in legal battles, initially feared missing his son’s graduation due to court obligations. However, with strategic planning, the former president intends to attend his son’s milestone event and headline a fundraising dinner in Minnesota on the same day, showcasing his commitment to family and politics.

NBC News was the first to report on Barron Trump’s selection as a Florida delegate, heralding the beginning of a new chapter for the youngest scion of the Trump dynasty in the realm of American politics.

