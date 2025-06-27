Friday, June 27, 2025
32.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com/lta
Sports
1 min.Read

Barbora Krejcikova pulls out of the Eastbourne tournament due to injury, sparks concern about Wimbledon title defence

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Wimbledon defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the Eastbourne Open tournament due to a thigh injury. The Czech athlete recently advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition after saving match points against British players Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage. 

Delivering this unfortunate news, the athlete said on social media: “I’m very sorry to have to withdraw from my QF today in Eastbourne as I’m having some soreness in my right thigh. I’ve truly enjoyed my time here the past week and loved being back on the grass.” 

Krejcikova added: “I wish the tournament team the best for the final few days, and I look forward to returning to see all the wonderful fans here next year.” 

“I think it’s better with Wimbledon in the next couple of days, just to rest it and to see what’s going on and to resolve that,” she declared. 

With Krejcikova’s withdrawal, French qualifier Varvara Gracheva will now advance to the semifinals. She will then compete against fellow qualifier Alexandra Eala, who secured her spot by winning against Dayana Yastremska with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2. Eala is the first Filipino athlete to reach a Tour-level semifinal on the grass courts. 

See also  Carlos Alcaraz now aims for progress, not the No. 1 ranking

In a social media post, LTA shared: “Unfortunately @bkrejcikova has withdrawn from the #LexusEastbourneOpen quarter-finals… We hope you’re back on court very soon, Barbora”  

This news sparked concern about whether she will be able to play at Wimbledon and defend her title. One netizen commented: “I hope she is fit enough to play Wimbledon. She was struggling quite a bit against Jodie Burrage.”

Another added, “Get well soon, looking forward to seeing you at Wimbledon again — you are a class act.”

Krejcikova’s match with Burrage 

British tennis player Jodie Burrage was stunned when she lost a point to reigning Wimbledon champion Krejcikova in an unusual incident at the Eastbourne Open. During their match, the ball unexpectedly slipped through a small gap in the net and bounced onto Burrage’s side, awarding the point to Krejcikova.

This unfortunate incident happened at 15-15 on Krejcikova’s serve. Burrage delivered a forehand that seemed to hit the net. However, Krejcikova showed sportsmanship as she recognised the odd situation and voluntarily gave the point back to Burrage, prompting the umpire to reverse the original call. Read more here.

See also  Coco Gauff wins first-round match at the French Open despite forgetting her rackets

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SG-JB KTM train to cease operations 6 months after new ‘6 minutes’ RTS link starts running in 2027

SINGAPORE: The KTM Shuttle Tebrau train service between Singapore...

Nanyang Old Coffee in dispute with Chinatown Business Association over S$77K in alleged back rent

SINGAPORE: The decades-old Nanyang Old Coffee is being sued...

TikTok scammer: Man, 76, loses S$55,500 to ‘good-looking’ woman who reached out to him

SINGAPORE: An uncle victimised by a woman, who contacted...

Business

Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

SINGAPORE: Work-life balance has remained the most important factor...

SIA CEO’s annual pay fell 13.5% to S$7m despite record profit

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive officer Goh Choon...

Singapore launches GaN hub to power next-gen semiconductors

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched a new S$123 million semiconductor facility...

Daruma Capital plans SGX listing to finance regional growth

SINGAPORE: Malaysia-based Daruma Capital Sdn Bhd, which operates the...

Singapore Politics

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

Kitten stuffed into a container at tech park spurs outcry amid calls for harsher animal cruelty laws

SINGAPORE: A disturbing case of alleged kitten abuse at...

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits...

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

© The Independent Singapore

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });