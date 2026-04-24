Banner typo puts PAP MP in the spotlight

SINGAPORE: A banner featuring People’s Action Party (PAP) politician Lee Hong Chuang has gone viral online after a spelling mistake caught the attention of netizens. Bukit Batok has become Bukit Butok?!

The banner, put up by the People’s Association, was spotted near Block 369 in Bukit Batok and shared widely on platforms such as Threads and Reddit. It features Lee, who currently serves as an adviser to Hong Kah North Grassroots Organisations.

However, instead of correctly identifying the constituency as “Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC,” the banner displayed it as “Jurong East-Bukit Butok GRC,” prompting a wave of reactions online.

The typo quickly became a source of amusement, with many users poking fun at the error and jokingly referring to a fictional “Bukit Butok” constituency. Some went further, creating sarcastic variations of the misspelt name, which helped the post gain traction across social media.

Others took a more critical tone, questioning how such a noticeable mistake could have slipped through checks before the banner was produced and installed. Several comments pointed to concerns about proofreading standards and quality control in official public communications, while some users also raised broader questions about the competence of those involved in its production.

One commenter said, “Not sure the MP has seen the banner himself before putting up“

Another netizen added, tongue in cheek, “This is the outcome of ownself check ownself.”

The ruling party politician previously contested the Hougang Single Member Constituency in both the 2015 and 2020 general elections against the Workers’ Party, which has held the seat since 1991. He stepped down as PAP’s Hougang branch chair in October 2023.

The 55-year-old joined the PAP slate in the newly formed Jurong East-Bukit Batok Group Representation Constituency. The team, led by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, won the 2025 general election with 76.66 per cent of the vote.