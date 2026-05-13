Babymonster and Le Sserafim K-pop concerts to clash in Singapore on Nov 28

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s K-pop calendar just got crowded! That’s what happens when a South Korean girl group, Babymonster, decides to perform in Singapore on Nov 28 as part of their Choom world tour.

The concert will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, marking the group’s return about a year after their first full concert here in May 2025.

Same-day concert clash with Le Sserafim leaves fans torn apart

The concert timing, however, immediately caught fans’ attention because the show also falls on the same day as Le Sserafim’s upcoming Pureflow concert in Singapore. The overlap of the two concerts has already sparked online debate among fans about exactly where they will be held, especially among those who support both groups.

According to a May 12 report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) Lifestyle, Babymonster members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rora, and Chiquita are expected to perform in Singapore, but Rami’s participation remains uncertain, as she is currently on hiatus due to health concerns.

Venue mystery grows around Le Sserafim’s Singapore stop

Ticket prices and sales details haven’t yet been announced either. Venue speculation has also become part of the conversation. Since Babymonster secured the Singapore Indoor Stadium, fans have been wondering where Le Sserafim’s concert will be held. The National Stadium and Arena @ Expo are among the venues being discussed online.

Responding to CNA Lifestyle, organisers behind Le Sserafim’s Singapore stop said the venue announcement is expected in June.

The scheduling clash says plenty about how competitive the live entertainment space has become in Singapore. Major K-pop acts are now treating the country as a regular tour stop rather than a bonus destination squeezed into broader Asian tours. This also means fans are increasingly facing overlapping concert schedules, rising ticket costs, and difficult choices among acts.

Babymonster charges back into Singapore after record album sales

Babymonster appears to be arriving with strong momentum as the group released its latest mini-album Choom on May 4. According to YG Entertainment, the album sold 387,871 copies on its first day on South Korea’s Hanteo Chart, making it the group’s biggest opening sales record so far.

In comments shared with CNA Lifestyle, the members described Choom as a more energetic and dance-focused release compared with their earlier hip-hop-heavy style. They also pointed to the song’s sudden beat change during the chorus as one of its strongest moments.

Not to mention, Singapore’s concert scene has become increasingly packed over the past two years, especially for Korean acts. Fans may enjoy having more choices, but overlapping dates also create tougher competition for attention, spending and venue availability.

A practical fix may simply come down to planning earlier coordination of schedules between organisers, because let’s face it, fans can only be in one venue at a time.