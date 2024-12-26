An Azerbaijan Airlines flight carrying 62 passengers and five crew members crashed in western Kazakhstan en route to southern Russia on Tuesday morning (24 Dec). The crash, which reportedly may have been caused by a bird strike, has claimed the lives of 38 people and left 29 survivors, who are currently receiving treatment in local hospitals. Rescue efforts at the crash site are ongoing.

According to preliminary reports, the commercial passenger jet, manufactured by Embraer, was on a scheduled flight from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, when it went down near Aktau.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane lose control mid-flight before plummeting to the ground.

Shocking images uploaded to social media showed the aircraft engulfed in flames and thick smoke billowing into the sky after impact.

The crash left the plane’s nose and fuselage severely damaged, underscoring the catastrophic nature of the incident.

Rescue teams from Kazakhstan’s emergency department were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they continue to search for additional survivors and recover the bodies of the deceased.

Authorities from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have announced a joint investigation into the crash to determine the exact cause.

This tragic event marks a dark day for both nations, with condolences pouring in from around the world for the victims and their families.