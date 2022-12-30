Ayden Sng shares why Singapore men are dubbed as ‘prawns’ by foreigners

SINGAPORE — Ayden Sng, 29, a Singaporean actor, introduced the term ‘prawn capital’ as a reference of foreigners towards Singaporean men. Appearing on Sonia Chew’s podcast, Men, Explain, the actor explained the meaning behind the nickname given by outsiders.

Ayden expressed that Singaporean men are known to other nationalities as “meaty and muscular” with fit bodies by working out at the gym. However, they “don’t look good and are not very presentable”. Basically, Singaporean men have nice bodies, but their faces do not go along with them – which resembles a prawn wherein people enjoy the body or meat of it but throw away the head.

Sonia Chew agrees with Ayden, sharing that she has single friends who have the same perceptions as well. “I have a number of single friends and some of them say Singaporean men are nothing much to look at,” the host stated.

Being immersed in the subject, Ayden and Sonia mentioned how fashion and grooming can impact a man’s physical appearance. The actor remarked that local men should know and discover their personal style and learn to dress by body type.

“Nobody looks good in every single thing out there,” Ayden said.

Furthermore, Ayden thinks that Singaporean men do not give much importance to their fashion choices – most are clueless about what type of clothes make them stand out. He said that men should elevate their game in dressing up because women can tell whether a guy has put enough effort into their physical looks.

In a TikTok video posted in relation to this podcast episode, netizens commented on their insights and opinions.

One netizen commented, “That’s very true girl, best believe” supporting the claim. More so, a similar comment stated, “Best believe. Some don’t even have meat”.

However, another netizen left a contradicting comment saying “as someone who hasn’t been home to sg for four years and is now back in sg, most guys in sg are more good looking than were i current live in”.

