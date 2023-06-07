Ayden Sng plays the Erhu, fans charmed by his talent

SINGAPORE: Ayden Sng posted a video of himself playing the erhu on his Instagram account. He showed off his skills in playing this instrument to promote the diversity and richness of the local Chinese culture and arts.

An erhu is a Chinese two-stringed musical instrument put on an individual’s lap and played with a bow like a violin. The actor is well known for playing the said instrument.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayden Sng 孙政 (@aydenzs)

Ayden Sng then invited everyone to the Mediacorp and Singapore Chinese Cultural Center’s event.

In his post, he added the details for the event: “The event is happening on 11th June from 11am-9pm (there will be a series of 4 talks across the day featuring different artistes and hosts!) at SCCC Auditorium at level 9. Admission is free and tickets can be pre-booked at https://go.mediacorp.sg/LivingLegacy⁣”

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comment section of the said post.

Artist Chantalle Ng and Pan Ling Ling commented that Ayden is “so charming.”

His fan club supported him by stating: “It’s been a long time since we heard you performing on your erhu! Looking forward to it! See you at 7pm this coming Sunday, 11 Jun 🙌🙌🙌.”

One IG user commented: “Its been a while Since I last heard you played your er-hu! Awesome… mesmerised by the Lovely music 🎶”

Another IG user remarked: “on repeat for the 10th time and still going 🔥🔥🔥”

More users stated: “Wow! You play the er-hu so wonderfully ❤️🙇🏻‍♀️ Excellent!”, “wow! Wow! Wow! Fantastic! Thank you for your love for Chinese cultural music! “, “so good , so so good !Looking forward to yr performance”, and “o talented ..I close my eyes n melt myself in the music..Thank you for sharing..it made my day…As I dream I don’t want to come back to reality..I imagine myself locked 🔒 in a safe space..🌹❤️”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg