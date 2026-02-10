// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
YouTube screengrab/ The Simple, Not Simple Home
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Awe-inspiring’: DIY home renovation that took a year earns rave reviews

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Finding out how to renovate your home can be quite the challenge that takes time, patience, and yes, money. Recently, because of a renovation dispute, a Singapore family was forced to live in their car for two weeks after costs spiraled during a renovation dispute.

One man ended up avoiding all that by doing all the renovation work himself. Best of all, it only cost S$12,000, AsiaOne reported.

The hitch? It took him one full year. However, anyone seeing the video of the renovation would say it’s well worth it.

“A one-year DIY self-renovation of a 3-room HDB BTO unit in Singapore to turn it into a simple cosy home requiring minimal housekeeping, a durable home lasting decades, a spacious home within a small apartment, and a healthy home free of formaldehyde,” wrote a YouTuber behind the account called The Simple, Not Simple Home.

The video, the first one from the poster, has already had over 527,000 views, with commenters raving over the amazing renovation job the post author did, which includes aluminium kitchen cabinets and a wardrobe, oak wood flooring, storage lifts, and so on.

See also  Activist Roy Ngerng says Taiwan is managing Covid-19 outbreak better than Singapore

He documented the transformation from a bare, unfinished unit to something out of Architectural Digest in a 30-minute video that has wowed thousands of users on the platform. He even helpfully provided links to the different products he used, so that others can follow suit as they wish.

“I can’t even assemble a table without breaking a sweat, and you reno the house all by yourself. Really deserves the recognition, man,” one wrote.

“The motorised overhead storage was freakin genius. Easily one of the best, if not the best, reno in SG,” another chimed in.

“This is the cleanest renovation I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” wrote a third.

“What in the sorcery (human ingenuity) is this? I have NEVER enjoyed watching construction/renovation videos until now! He really renovated the entire place by himself (and can even dismantle everything WTH???)! He prioritised quality, AND HERE WE ARE, LOOKING AT THE IMMACULATE RESULT! I really love this!” a YouTube user raved.

See also  Another needy family in Singapore receives home makeover with public help & support

One wrote, “This guy is a steel worker, carpenter, painter, mechanic, plumber, electrician, interior decorator all-in-one, and he also does his own tint!” while another said, “Bro can now get any job by showing this video as his resume.”

However, it wasn’t just the actual house renovation that earned praise, but also the video itself.

“Everyone here compliments your craftsmanship — which is incredible — but I think your videography, even if simple, is absolutely immaculate. You, sir, have made a simple, 30-minute video that’s entertaining and awe-inspiring. Good work, lovely house, lovely video,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Never mind the immaculate job. Even the tedious task of filming and editing is so well done. I am in awe,” another enthused. /TISG

Read also: Home renovation dispute leaves Singapore family living in their car for two weeks after costs spiral

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Travel

Causeway vs Second Link: What first-time travellers need to know

JOHOR/SINGAPORE: Crossing the Johor–Singapore border is almost a rite...
Singapore News

Man harassed neighbours for more than 1 year, throwing bottles & rocks at their cars

SINGAPORE: On Monday (February 9), a man pleaded guilty...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man harassed neighbours for more than 1 year, throwing bottles & rocks at their cars

SINGAPORE: On Monday (February 9), a man pleaded guilty...

Singapore’s median household income is now at S$12,446, but not all boats have risen

SINGAPORE: The median monthly income among Singapore resident households...

Car drives against traffic at checkpoint, driver speeds off despite gun drawn by Johor police

JOHOR: Viral dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SGRV...

‘If I were less Asian, I would have walked away’: 30 y/o son says caring for elderly parents ‘feels suffocating’

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man who is the sole breadwinner...

Business

Singapore pulls in more investments but fewer jobs follow

SINGAPORE: Singapore attracted more investment and spending in 2025,...

Budget 2026: Student wishes Gov’t would incentivise companies to hire fresh graduates, including paying for probation period

SINGAPORE: With Prime Minister Lawrence Wong rolling out the...

Is it crazy? Vietnamese finance worker’s plan to move to Singapore without a job divides netizens

SINGAPORE: A Vietnamese woman has drawn criticism online after...

‘I feel useless’: Singaporean woman opens up about her stressful first week at work

SINGAPORE: Starting a new job is always a trial...

Singapore Politics

‘Tan who?’ Netizens wonder why ex WP chair is weighing in on Pritam Singh’s discipline case, special cadre conference

SINGAPORE: After a letter from the former Workers’ Party...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

© The Independent Singapore

// //