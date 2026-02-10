‘Awe-inspiring’: DIY home renovation that took a year earns rave reviews

SINGAPORE: Finding out how to renovate your home can be quite the challenge that takes time, patience, and yes, money. Recently, because of a renovation dispute, a Singapore family was forced to live in their car for two weeks after costs spiraled during a renovation dispute.

One man ended up avoiding all that by doing all the renovation work himself. Best of all, it only cost S$12,000, AsiaOne reported.

The hitch? It took him one full year. However, anyone seeing the video of the renovation would say it’s well worth it.

“A one-year DIY self-renovation of a 3-room HDB BTO unit in Singapore to turn it into a simple cosy home requiring minimal housekeeping, a durable home lasting decades, a spacious home within a small apartment, and a healthy home free of formaldehyde,” wrote a YouTuber behind the account called The Simple, Not Simple Home.

The video, the first one from the poster, has already had over 527,000 views, with commenters raving over the amazing renovation job the post author did, which includes aluminium kitchen cabinets and a wardrobe, oak wood flooring, storage lifts, and so on.

He documented the transformation from a bare, unfinished unit to something out of Architectural Digest in a 30-minute video that has wowed thousands of users on the platform. He even helpfully provided links to the different products he used, so that others can follow suit as they wish.

“I can’t even assemble a table without breaking a sweat, and you reno the house all by yourself. Really deserves the recognition, man,” one wrote.

“The motorised overhead storage was freakin genius. Easily one of the best, if not the best, reno in SG,” another chimed in.

“This is the cleanest renovation I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” wrote a third.

“What in the sorcery (human ingenuity) is this? I have NEVER enjoyed watching construction/renovation videos until now! He really renovated the entire place by himself (and can even dismantle everything WTH???)! He prioritised quality, AND HERE WE ARE, LOOKING AT THE IMMACULATE RESULT! I really love this!” a YouTube user raved.

One wrote, “This guy is a steel worker, carpenter, painter, mechanic, plumber, electrician, interior decorator all-in-one, and he also does his own tint!” while another said, “Bro can now get any job by showing this video as his resume.”

However, it wasn’t just the actual house renovation that earned praise, but also the video itself.

“Everyone here compliments your craftsmanship — which is incredible — but I think your videography, even if simple, is absolutely immaculate. You, sir, have made a simple, 30-minute video that’s entertaining and awe-inspiring. Good work, lovely house, lovely video,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Never mind the immaculate job. Even the tedious task of filming and editing is so well done. I am in awe,” another enthused. /TISG

