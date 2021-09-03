AUTO | MINI Electric — Endless Fun in a Small Package

- Advertisement -

The facelifted MINI Electric brings some fresh flourishes to a small package that is a good option for urbanites.

While many EVs are going towards a greater range with enhanced batteries, the MINI Electric has a modest range of just over 200 km, which is enough for Singapore roads, but may cause some range anxiety when borders open and a drive up north is on the cards.

Fast DC charging can fill the battery up to 80% in half an hour, and another hour to top it up, but if you’re at home on a slow-charging wall unit, it could take as long as eight hours to juice up.

While it seems small on the outside, it’s quite spacious within. The low seating position of the MINI Electric results in more headroom, and it still has that deceptively deep front that makes you stretch when you’re reaching out for your CashCard.

While it’s tight at the back, the larger sunroof does add to that sense of roominess.

But you do lose out when it comes to boot space. You could get a big bag in there, just about. And, of course, you have the option to drop the back seats, but lose out on privacy.

As part of the facelift to this new model, there’s a touchscreen set in the central display, ringed by lights that change colour depending on whether you’re in normal drive mode (blue), sport (red) or reversing (amber).

Hard to miss, the lights do brighten up an otherwise oversized, but expected of a MINI, display that houses the rectangular touch surfaces.

Connectivity is as expected, with safety features to keep the car out of harm’s way. CarPlay or Bluetooth are your wireless connections, and there are USB A and C connectors if you wish to have your phone in sight rather than charging wirelessly in the armrest.

There’s also an app for information on the car so that you can remotely access information on your range or check if you’ve locked the doors. More functionality will likely be included down the line.

A display on the steering column offers the speed, time, temperature and battery capacity, while a pop-up head-up display offers some similar information including navigation, which appears like a hand-drawn image.

The steering wheel, with the stylized E logo imprinted, has been redesigned and is kept clear of clutter. Just cruise control, volume control and phone connection.

Perception is an important ingredient when it comes to motoring. And with the MINI, you expect that go-kart feel the brand built its reputation on. You wonder if an EV can offer that. This one does. You get that feel and grip of a car that loves to go fast, though it’s capped at 150 kmh (it’s going to take a while to get to Kuala Lumpur).

The instant torque is good to have, especially when you’re overtaking, but it does take more than 7 seconds to get to 100 kmh.

The two regenerative modes let you decide on whether you’d like the feel of a petrol car when you take your foot off the brake, or rapid deceleration.

Running on smartly designed 17” wheels, the front-wheel-driven MINI Electric is nimble in reasonably quick driving and handles with confidence.

There are faster cars with bigger batteries out there and better range, and probably cheaper price tags. But bang for your buck, at *$173,888 you may not have as much fun in them.

Specifications

Max output: 135 kW

Max torque: 270 Nm (from 100-1,000 rpm)

0-100 kmh: 7.3 seconds

Top speed: 150 kmh (limited)

Battery Capacity: 93.2 Ah

Charging times (DC @ 50 kW, 100%): 1 hour 24 minutes

Range: 203-232 km

Energy consumption: 17.6-15.2 kWh/100

Gross weight: 1440 kg

Length: 3850 mm

Width: 1727 mm

Height: 1432 mm

VES banding: A1

*Confirm price with dealer Eurokars Habitat.

