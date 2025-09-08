// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, September 8, 2025
2 min.Read

ASEAN member states unite to break down barriers to justice for children

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

KOTA TINGGI: ASEAN countries are taking the lead in efforts to ensure justice is accessible to every child and break down barriers that prevent young people from exercising their legal rights. At the maiden opening of the 2025 ASEAN Convention on Legal Aid for Children, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said advocated for more robust legal assistance mechanisms and greater regional collaboration to ensure that every child is heard or safeguarded by law.

“Justice must never be a privilege for the few but a promise for all—especially for children,” Azalina said, identifying distance, monetary outlays, and lack of cognisance as huge barriers blocking children from seeking justice, according to a recent report from The Sun Malaysia. She emphasised the vital role of legal aid as a bridge to connect children with the protection and representation they deserve.

The three-day convention, held at the Desaru Coast Conference Centre from Sep 7 to 9, is more than just a meeting of minds. According to Azalina, it represents a bold commitment by ASEAN member states to uphold the dignity, rights, and empowerment of every child in the region.

Highlighting Malaysia’s new milestone, Azalina acclaimed the enactment of the Legal Aid and Public Defence Bill 2025, a landmark legal move to ensure all children—irrespective of status and citizenship—have access to effective legal defence in criminal cases. The bill likewise includes public defence services under the Legal Aid Department, providing a compelling model for the region.

While ASEAN nations have already carried out forward-looking methods such as the establishment of mobile legal clinics and the formation of juvenile courts, Azalina recognised that vital gaps remained in granting just access to justice for children.

Official emissaries from seven ASEAN countries will present investigative studies and propositions on legal aid mechanisms in syariah law and in civil and criminal laws. They will also explore strategies to weave regional legal aid initiatives into national frameworks, with a shared goal of creating safe legal spaces and promoting legal literacy among families throughout Southeast Asia.

Organised by Malaysia’s Legal Aid Department under the theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability” during Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, the convention aims to turn dialogue into decisive action. Azalina urged every participant to devote time and resources to grooming legal professionals, set out coordinated standards, and eventually guarantee that justice becomes an actual and accessible experience for every child in the ASEAN community.

As the event ended, the region looks forward to outcomes that will strengthen child protection across borders and signal a new era of justice for the youngest and most vulnerable members of society.

