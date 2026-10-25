'As soon as I got a job, my parents cut off all financial support': Fresh poly grad left with S$150 before payday, asks, 'What can I do now?'

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 25, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Le Vu (for illustration purposes only) A man sitting at a table looking at a cell phone

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A fresh polytechnic graduate in Singapore has found himself in a bit of a financial pickle after his parents stopped supporting him as soon as he landed a job, leaving him with just S$150 to tide him over until his first pay cheque arrives next month. In an anonymous post on the SGWhispers Facebook page, the young man explained that the money had to cover both his meals and daily commute to work. With payday still some way off, he was worried that his remaining cash would not last. “[They] cut off all financial support (except utilities and phone bills)...and I've been trying to stick to below S$5 per meal (2x a day) and transport costs around S$4 for me to go to work and back home.”

“My total spending in a day is about S$10-20 so far, but I'm definitely not going to have enough till I receive my pay,” he wrote, clearly worried about how he would stretch his remaining cash. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Unsure how he would get through the next few weeks, he asked netizens for help, writing, “Any advice on what I can do? I have already tried talking to my parents, but they still refuse to help.” ‘You need to better manage your finances’ Several commenters offered suggestions on how the young man could cut his food expenses and make his remaining money last until payday. One user recommended buying discounted roast chicken from Cold Storage: “Cold Storage sells rotisserie chicken for about $7. If you go at around 7-8 p.m., they mark the price down to $5+. Size is big enough that just the chicken alone can feed you for 3 meals. Buy rice or potato as filler, and you can easily split the protein between 6 different meals.”

Another suggested that he eat dinner at home and bring his own lunch to work, adding, “It’s an important lesson for you, so think positively! They are training you to be accountable for your own finances. When you receive your salary, be sure to save at least 20% and keep an emergency fund of 3-6 months.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

A third user proposed a more unusual arrangement, suggesting that he offer “to help his parents with household chores” in exchange for some pocket money. A fourth user, a father who did the same thing as the post author’s parents, also weighed in.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now