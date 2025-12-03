// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
What's left of trees after a devastating storm (for illustration purposes only)
Asia
2 min.Read

As over 700 die, Indonesia’s storm disaster sparks outcry over illegal logging and government oversight

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

The stifling tempest that tore through Tapanuli, Sumatra left more than 700 individuals lifeless, easily converting homes into debris and turning communities into confusion and pandemonium. For Reliwati Siregar, the devastation was personal — the jungle she had known all her life has vanished, and with it, her sense of safety, her refuge, her sanctuary.

“Mischievous hands cut down trees… they don’t care about the forests, and now we’re paying the price,” she said. Landslides had swallowed homes and blocked rescue paths, while floodwaters carried enormous logs, proof, in her eyes, that humans had set the stage for nature’s wrath.

“The rain did cause the flood, yes, but it could never sweep away this much wood,” she added, her eyes narrowing. “Those raindrops do not cause trees to fall.”

When climate meets mismanagement

The storm that struck Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand last week, claiming over 800 lives, was intensified by climate change, experts say. Yet in Sumatra, the death toll was far higher than it might have been. Local forests, once a natural shield against floods and landslides, had been stripped away.

“Yes, cyclones played a role, but if our forests were intact… it would not have been this catastrophic,” said Gus Irawan Pasaribu, a Tapanuli government official. He recalled repeated appeals to the forestry ministry to stop granting licenses that allowed commercial logging and development projects—but his warnings were ignored.

The environment ministry is questioning companies involved in logging, mining, and palm oil plantations, after logs washed ashore. Palm plantations, a major source of income, have cleared vast areas of forest, leaving communities exposed to the next storm.

Nature’s hidden cost

The forests of Indonesia are not just sources of timber and palm oil, they represent life itself. Yet from 2001 to 2024, North Sumatra lost 1.6 million hectares of tree cover, roughly a quarter of its forests. Across the island, 4.4 million hectares—an area larger than Switzerland—vanished. Environmental monitors say deforestation, combined with rising global temperatures, turned the storm from dangerous into deadly.

Even major projects like the China-funded 510MW Batang Toru hydropower plant have left scars, as NGOs link upstream ecosystem destruction to the disaster. Mining and other legal industrial expansions have further weakened Sumatra’s natural defenses.

“This disaster was caused not only by natural forces but by human choices—by mismanagement of the very resources that should protect us,” said Walhi, an environmental watchdog. Residents like Yusneli in Padang watch in disbelief as logs, some larger than cars, wash ashore in unprecedented numbers—a chilling reminder that human actions can amplify nature’s fury, turning storms into tragedies.

