Monday, May 26, 2025
31.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com/Aryna Sabalenka
Sports
2 min.Read

Aryna Sabalenka starts strong in her Paris opener, losing only one game

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

FRANCE: World number one Aryna Sabalenka impressively made a strong start to her French Open campaign, losing just one game in a fierce win over Kamilla Rakhimova.

Sabalenka showed how dedicated she was to winning as the match went on. The athlete only needed an hour to gain a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and she had won the last nine games in a row. 

In a social media post, Sabalenka shared: “Round 1 ✅ @rolandgarros

Netizens commented on the post and said: “Another grand Slam loading for you ❤️🙌”, “The best player in the world 👏,” “What a way to start! 🙌,” and “love you so much～Focused and determined～Definitely keep going😘”

- Advertisement -

The Belarusian player looked confident and dominant from the beginning of the match. She used her big serve and powerful groundstrokes to take control of her opponent and gave her little to no chance of securing a win. 

It is known that the clay surface was not Sabalenka’s strongest suit, but her performance proved that she has been adapting to the surface very well. Her ability to hit 30 winners and take over the match simply showed that she is not only relying on her strength alone but is also playing smart. 

See also  Amanda Anisimova wins her first WTA 1000 title

Sabalenka has never reached the finals of the French Open, but the opening results highlighted that she could possibly be a tough opponent to beat for this season’s title. 

Collecting memories

After Sabalenka’s easy victory against Rakhimova, she pulled out a Polaroid camera to take photos of her bags and the court. This has been a fun tradition that the athlete started this season. For her, it is a way of capturing memories from each tournament, adding a personal touch to her journey on tour.

- Advertisement -

In her on-court interview with former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, Sabalenka expressed: “The idea was to take some good moments in my life—I started in December and I already have a pretty big album… When I feel sad, I go through the album and remember the good moments, they give me good vibes.” 

She added, “The album is full of my team, which is annoying sometimes, but it is good fun.” 

What’s next for Sabalenka?

The World No. 1 could face Chinese eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals. The Chinese athlete defeated 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova with a final scoreline of 6-4, 6-3 in her first match.

See also  Madison Keys says U.S. women athletes are determined to break their title drought at Indian Wells

If Sabalenka continues to progress in the tournament, she might face three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals. 

- Advertisement -

However, she needed to get past Swiss player Jil Teichmann in the second round. The athlete secured her spot by defeating the Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini with scores of 6-4, 6-4.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Desmond Lee: The Dark Horse in the Cabinet

Beyond the headlines, news reports and commentaries, the picture...

Yee Jenn Jong responds to NCMP criticism, clarifies Workers’ Party position

SINGAPORE: Former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) and Workers’...

‘Gradual, not radical’: NUS political economist weighs in on cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced earlier this week,...

RDU chief Ravi Philemon calls new Cabinet ‘disappointing’ as more women, youth should be given seats at the table

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his...

© The Independent Singapore