Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula to win first-ever Miami Open championship

Aryna Sabalenka once again established herself as the world’s top player by securing the Miami Open title for the first time, defeating fourth seed Jessica Pegula with a final scoreline of 7-5, 6-2.

This win also marks Sabalenka’s 19th WTA title, which includes eight WTA 1000-level titles and three Grand Slam victories. She also makes history by becoming the only third WTA No. 1 to reach the finals of the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and the Miami Open, all within the same year.

With this, the Belarusian admitted: “I’m speechless… The last couple of finals were really tough, tight, and close ones for me. Going into this one, I was so focused on myself, I was super-focused, and I was playing point by point. Now it feels super-special. I’m just speechless right now and super-happy with the title, first one in Miami.”

On battling against Pegula

Sabalenka and Pegula have fought against one another in three of the five most important hard-court finals over the past year, following their 2024 plays at the US Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Over the course of their matches, Sabalenka never failed to showcase her power, overpowering Pegula with her shots. However, Pegula has also put up fierce fights against the top-ranked player.

At the Miami Open, the final had begun with both players breaking each other’s serves after a one-hour rain delay. Sabalenka found her game, starting with strong serves and delivering her best returns. With a lead of 6-5, she broke Pegula’s serve to love to take the set. With this, Sabalenka stated: “I’m super happy that I was there… I was fighting no matter what.”

Pegula had a difficult time matching Sabalenka’s powerful shots and defensive skills. The American could not focus and lacked control when Sabalenka took over the second set.

There is no doubt that Sabalenka is one of the smart and determined players that makes her hard to beat. She then comfortably won the second set and claimed another strong victory.

In a social media post, Sabalenka shared her win, saying, “Champion of the 305 👑 This one is extra special, my home away from home. Thank you, Miami!”

View this post on Instagram



Netizens flooded her post with congratulatory messages, with one commenting, “Feliz!!! You are [the best], QUEEN SABY!!!”

“The one and only N1 Barbie from WTA! You deserve it all…much more to come !” another remarked.

One user also can’t help but express, “I love you Saby. And the way that you treat your opponent- [simply] lovely!”