Artists use miniatures to bring Hong Kong’s heritage back to life

Singapore — Two Hong Kong model builders are attempting to conserve the city’s architectural heritage in meticulously precise miniature form – in a crowded metropolis where historic structures are regularly replaced by sparkling skyscrapers.

When you enter into Tony Lai and Maggie Chan’s workshop, it’s as if you’ve walked into a time portal that has reduced almost everything except yourself.

A whole carnival is set up in one area, replete with moving rides, trains, and a rotating Ferris wheel. Also, the city’s fire dragon celebration is being reenacted while a finely detailed movie theatre with billboards as well as people working, restaurants and more can be seen in their miniature remake of Hong Kong.

Even a beautiful rotating restaurant was showcased in detail and a whole housing complex has been reconstructed, replete with balcony laundry and the rapidly fading neon signs that formerly lit up Hong Kong’s roads with kaleidoscopic exuberance, all of which created with much love put into their artwork.

Both the artists, Tony Lai and Maggie Chan were passionate about bringing their childhood moments to life, and they believe that Hong Kongers are eager to relive their childhood memories just like them.

“We would often see elderly people whose eyes would tear up when they saw our models. Maybe because our creations cause them to reminisce about things they’ve once experienced, lived through, or saw, so they would reminisce about this,” Tony Lai stated.

With the fast-changing world, technology and over-population, many such places like Hong Kong have lost their royal heritage. Old buildings and places are lost to big enterprises that want to turn them into skyscrapers and shopping malls.

“I hope our creations can bring a sense of what Hong Kong is actually like,” said Maggie Chan.

Both hoping to conserve whatever they can of their memorable childhood and the city’s heritage.

