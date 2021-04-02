arjun-kapoor-holds-a-mangalsutra-in-new-instagram-post,-explains-its-‘personal’-connection

- Advertisement -

India — As Ki and Ka completed five years of its release, Arjun Kapoor expressed interest in a sequel, asking his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan to weigh in. He held up a mangalsutra in a new photo and revealed that it was a piece of memorabilia from the film.

In an Instagram post, Arjun talked about signing Ki and Ka as a tribute to his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. “A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki… this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir… I think we need a sequel what say @kareenakapoorkhan? #5YearsOfKiandKa,” he wrote.

Fans complimented the film in the comments section. “Awesome movie @arjunkapoor thnk u for doing it,” one wrote. “Underrated movie #MainApneMaaJasayBannaChahataHoon,” another wrote. “I wish the sequel comes soon,” a third wrote.

Directed by R Balki, Ki and Ka showed Arjun and Kareena as a married couple going against the gender roles of Indian society, with him being a stay-at-home husband and her being the breadwinner of the house. The film was a box office success.

Arjun earlier said that Ki and Ka was a very important film for him and he agreed to do the film just by hearing the one line of the script, ‘that I want to become like my mother’.

Last month, Arjun was seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film performed poorly at the box office, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Arjun has a number of films in his kitty, including Pavan Kirpalani's horror-comedy Bhoot Police, Kaashvie Nair's cross-border love story Sardar Ka Grandson and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.

