‘Are you a high-class Indian or a low-class Indian?’ — Property agent asks woman who got ‘shocked’ for wanting to rent a landlord’s house in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In a country that prides itself on multicultural identity and harmony, the sharp sting of racial discrimination still manages to slip through the cracks, especially in the rental property market, where minority renters in Singapore continue to face challenges in finding a place they can truly call home.

Sarah, a Singapore-based Indian woman in search of a new home, recently encountered an appalling question from a property agent. The agent, after asking for her race, followed up with a shocking inquiry: “Are you a high-class Indian or a low-class Indian?”

“I was totally shocked,” Sarah recounted in an interview with RICE Media. “Like, how do you answer that question? Even (until) today, I don’t know how to answer that question.”

Sarah’s story isn’t a rare one. It’s a story many minority renters in Singapore quietly endure — and one that’s finally getting more attention.

When race becomes a dealbreaker

Despite Singapore’s reputation as a diverse and forward-thinking society, housing discrimination based on race, nationality, and even gender is distressingly still common in the rental landscape.

“I would love to say that racial discrimination is not common when it comes to rentals,” said Sheryl, a property agent who stepped in to help Sarah. “But the sad truth is that it is more common than people realise.”

Sheryl herself has been asked to represent landlords who clearly specify racial preferences — or, more accurately, racial exclusions.

“I have been asked to represent landlords before who just blatantly discriminated against a certain gender, or even race,” she said.

The reasons given were usually stereotypes, misinformation, and above all, outdated mentalities that have calcified over generations.

“I think landlords tend to discriminate against a certain race because, for them, they may have grown up with a certain mindset already,” Sheryl explained. “Growing up and having heard those remarks or comments from my parents made me think a certain way about certain races (as well).”

Even when challenged, these views often persist, entrenched in family history and handed down like antique furniture nobody wants but no one dares throw out.

The landlord’s logic — or lack thereof

To some landlords, the discrimination isn’t personal — it’s just business. One landlord, John, didn’t mince words when explaining why he stopped renting to a particular race altogether.

“After my last experience, I don’t think I’ll rent to a certain race anymore. The potential tenant had already paid the deposit. But before we signed the tenancy agreement, they wanted to visit the house one more time,” he said. “They were talking about the condition of the cabinet hinges… they wanted it changed. But it was working perfectly fine. In the end, the deal fell through, and I felt like I wasted a lot of time.”

Based on that one incident, John decided to avoid tenants of that race altogether. But would that be fair to simply generalise a particular race because of one bad experience?

“If you ask me if I’m biased, I would say more or less, lah,” he admitted. “I do feel that it’s very unfair to them, but really, there’s no choice. The general consensus is that their race does have particular habits,” he insists.

It’s an admission that reflects an uncomfortable truth: discrimination is often disguised as pragmatism. And while it may feel “normal” to some, it leaves others fighting just to be treated equally.

Navigating the racist minefield — with tactical help… and a little bit of wisdom

After her “shocking” experience, Sarah adjusted her approach when interacting with property agents.

“The first thing I do is ask whether the landlord is okay with Indians, whether they’re inclusive — because I don’t want to get rejected for no reason and I don’t want to waste time,” she explained and shared a nugget of wisdom: “People are what they are so it’s hard to change people (so) you (just) stay away from them.”

That sounds like wise self-protection advice. But it also speaks volumes about the extra emotional labour that minority renters must bear — something the majority never even has to consider.

Thankfully, not all property agents turn a blind eye. Sheryl, for instance, is part of a growing group of agents committed to bridging gaps rather than reinforcing them.

Before showing Sarah a unit, she explained, “Whatever the landlord’s agent tells us, don’t say ‘nice,’ don’t say ‘not nice.’ Just go ‘mmm’ and then listen. We don’t want to share too much with the landlord so that we have a bit of leverage.”

Yes, it’s tactical. But it’s also a survival guide for tenants negotiating, or rather navigating, a system not built for them.

Breaking the bias

Lewis, CEO of PropertyGuru Singapore, acknowledges the uphill climb.

“In Singapore, the rental market is really diverse. There are many different cultures,” he said. “A lot of these minority property seekers looking for rent find it very difficult, sometimes confusing, challenging, and even at times discouraging.”

To address this, PropertyGuru has introduced an “Everyone Welcome” filter—a simple yet powerful tool that highlights listings where landlords and agents openly welcome all tenants, regardless of their race or background.

“It helps them build confidence right from the beginning of their search journey,” Lewis explained.

It’s a small but significant step towards a more equitable landscape — and one that landlords like Atkah have already embraced.

“I’ve been renting my property for more than 25 years,” said Atkah, who lives with her tenants. “Whenever I receive an application, I look out for character more than race or nationality.”

Her philosophy is to share what you can. Respect who they are.

“One of my friends is renting, and the landlord is very unreasonable in the sense that they (tenants) cannot eat at the dining table,” Atkah shared, and joked that “it’s not like the dining table is made of gold.”

For Atkah, on the other hand, she said, “I share with my tenants. For example, like the rice cooker, they can use it for steaming. There’s no issue with me sharing it with them.”

Changing culture, one conversation at a time

Changing mindsets isn’t always just about tools and policies — it’s sometimes also about having tough conversations. Sheryl has had many of those experiences with her own family, especially around issues of race and gender.

“My parents have (now) started to become more nuanced in their thinking (with gender issues),” she said, “But the race part…,” she sighed… before concluding that “they still have their mindset. I think because their parents also taught them that,” she laughed.

The path to progress, it seems, is less a sprint and more a generational relay. And renters like Sarah are still running that race.

“I’m worried my children might face the same kind of discrimination,” she expressed her concern. “I don’t want them to get hurt unnecessarily. I want them to feel safer. I want them to feel that Singapore is home.”

Because that’s what housing should represent: more than a roof, it should offer a sense of belonging.

So the bottom line is: Offer rent, respectfully, always…

Ultimately, it’s not about being politically correct. It’s about being human. Tenants, regardless of race or religion, want what anyone else does — a clean home, a fair deal, and a landlord who sees them as people, not problems.

Sarah puts it best: “The things you (landlord) need to know are whether the person (tenant) will be able to pay rent properly and keep the house the way you give it to them and then return it in the same state.”

And really, isn’t that what all landlords want, too?

Sarah also suggests that real estate agencies train their property agents on what is appropriate and what questions to ask, as well as what questions to avoid. For instance, asking someone a question like “Are you a high-class Indian or a low-class Indian?” is “obviously offensive and unnecessary.”

So if Singapore landlords want to live up to Singapore’s image as a multicultural society, then the rental market must reflect that reality, not just in law or in listing descriptions only, but also in lived experiences, like Sarah’s.

Because home, at its core, should be a place where you feel welcome. Not judged.

Watch Sarah’s full story and explore more on the inclusive rental journey through this very special RICE Media report, in collaboration with PropertyGuru Singapore, below:

Read related: Racial discrimination at work has fallen but still affects one out of 10 Malays, Indians: IPS study