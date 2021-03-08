Are Miley Cyrus’ parents still married?

- Advertisement -

Before she achieved fame, Miley was a child raised by two parents in Tennessee and some fans are curious if her parents are still married.

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is one of the most famous pop idols of the past decade. She is known for her catchy songs and intriguing performances.

The star’s father is country legend Billy Ray Cyrus while her mother is Billy Ray’s second wife, Leticia “Tish” Finley. It was revealed in an interview with People that Billy Ray and Tish met at a club.

“Do you know the first thing he said to me? ‘I’ve never seen you drink, ever, and I think that’s so cool,’” she said, revealing that she was often the designated driver for her friends, who were “so rowdy.”

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Billy Ray and Tish got married in 1993 and they have a total of six children between them. Tish had two children before meeting Billy Ray, Brandi (born 1987) and Trace (born 1989). Billy Ray had a son named Cody (born 1992) with a woman named Kristin Luckey. Billy Ray and Tish have three children together: Miley (born 1992), Braison (born 1994), and Noah (born 2000).

Besides Miley, some of their other children are working in the showbiz industry. Brandi is an actor and host who appeared on the Bravo show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer with her mother. Trace is best known as a singer and guitarist for the band Metro Station. The youngest child, Noah, is a singer whose songs have appeared on various charts around the world.

After more than 25 years together, Billy Ray and Tish are still married. However, it has not always been easy for the duo. In 2010 and 2013, they filed for divorce but never went through it. They decided to work on their relationship instead.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” a rep for Billy Ray said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

The statement continued, “Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We’ve had rough times but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work.”

Tish also echoed this sentiment in an interview with Bravo. She said, “I do think that marriage is hard work. And I think a lot of people, when you go through struggles and difficult times, that people throw in the towel a little too easy. And I think that any relationship — whether it’s marriage or family, it doesn’t matter — it’s you truly do have to take care of it and nurture and really work hard at relationships.”/TISG

