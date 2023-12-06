Lifestyle

Are Gen-Z individuals more conservative than previous generations? 

December 6, 2023
The rise of inclusivity and understanding has risen significantly in recent years. However, on the conservative end, they feel that it is failing, while for the liberals, they feel it is doing great. Furthermore, some speculate that Gen-Z individuals are more conservative than their previous generations. 

According to the Australian Financial Review, nightclubs are having quieter nightlife habits emerging among Generation Z. The generation is seen as both progressive and, in some ways, more restrained, challenging traditional views on intimacy and social norms. 

This conservatism is a reaction to societal shifts, mirroring a philosophy akin to Edmund Burke’s conservatism. While there’s speculation about Gen Z’s potential impact on political landscapes, it’s important to note the diversity within the generation and the influence of their digital upbringing.

Furthermore, the generation is growing up with everything as a crisis. Hence, the guard may be up for this generation. Granted, things are not as bad as they were in the 1930s, but Gen-Z individuals have rather seen enough of what is going on out there. 

Gen-Zs are also used to doing more work with no extra pay. An article from Business Insider states that this group may even end mid-level management. Apparently, they are comfortable with a lower end position as these “management” positions tend to stick workers with more responsibilities and longer hours. 

X users react to Gen-Z individuals being more conservative 

In addition to this, some parents on X state that their Gen-Z children are more conservative in a sense where their attitudes and characters are. However, they are not politically conservative. Others state that this could be a reaction to how the world is headed, and many would just prefer to detach themselves from it. 

The older generations refuse to believe this by saying that this particular group has no social skills coupled with the fact that their lives revolve around social media. Another user states that while serving the younger generation, they apparently do not know that some quarters would have states on them. 

Polls show Trump beating DeSantis and Haley for Republican Presidency r

