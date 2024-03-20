In a recent controversy, conservatives are slamming a newly released film titled “The American Society of Magical N-word” as overtly anti-White. The movie contains scenes depicting White people as the “most dangerous” species on Earth, sparking outrage and accusations of racism. Critics argue that such comments fuel division and perpetuate harmful stereotypes. The movie is dubbed as a “box office bloodbath.”

However, as discussions intensify, the movie faces scrutiny for its inflammatory narrative and its potential impact on societal perceptions.

Critics state that in an industry grappling with declining theater attendance, Hollywood’s latest offering, “The American Society of Magical N-word” from Focus Features, fuels controversy. The film revives the contentious trope of the “Magical N-word,” following Justice Smith’s character, Aren, tasked with keeping White people comfortable.

Following that, the storyline, laden with racial commentary, draws criticism for its perceived anti-White sentiment and reliance on stereotypes. Director Kobi Libii’s insertion of himself into the narrative further polarized opinions. Amidst accusations of boredom and tastelessness, the film’s attempt at satire falls flat, mired in racial discourse that fails to resonate with reality, making it a lightning rod for debate.

Conservatives rejoicing that an anti-White movie flopped in cinemas

This movie is magical alright, it literally made the entire audience disappear. Impressive. — Brandon T (@BrandontGoat) March 19, 2024

Furthermore, X users state that the movie is in-fact magical. It made the audiences disappear. Movies like these tend to not do entirely well as it is poking fun at those in the majority. Movies like these tend to not do that well to begin with as it may be offensive and triggering to many.

That’s why I live in the 80s and 90s. There are some good ones from the 2000s, but you really need to look hard for them. — Goonies1632 (@lovethe80s_90s) March 19, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives are yearning for the days when movies were not political agendas. The art of filmmaking should not interfere with political and racial agendas. These opinions tend to change drastically over the years, and movies that focus on that would be extremely dated within a few years.

Read More News

The post Anti-White movie now dubbed “Box Office Bloodbath” after losing money appeared first on The Independent News.