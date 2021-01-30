International Asia Anthony Chen's new movie to star Koh Jia Ler and Yeo Yann...

Anthony Chen’s new movie to star Koh Jia Ler and Yeo Yann Yann

Mandarin movie looks into the pressure of social classes and family relationships during the Covid-19 pandemic

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Samantha Geh

InternationalAsiaEntertainmentCelebrityLifestyle
Singapore — Director Anthony Chen reunites with stars Koh Jia Ler and Yeo Yann Yann for a new pandemic movie titled We Are All Strangers.

According to the entertainment publication Deadline, Chen will be working with the stars of his previous movies Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019).

Photo: Yeo Yann Yann / Instagram screengrab

Photo: Koh Jia Ler / Instagram screengrab

Chen’s latest project, We Are All Strangers, is a Mandarin movie that looks into the pressure of social classes and family relationships during the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing strangers unite as family to one another.

The movie is set to begin production next year (2022) in Singapore after Koh, 20, finishes National Service.

Chen explained in a text message from London, where he is currently residing, that We Are All Strangers will be the final installation to his Growing Up trilogy after the movies Ilo Ilo and Wet Season.

“I have always been fascinated by the bonds and intimate connections struck between strangers and how kinship can be developed beyond blood ties. The idea of constructed families is a theme I have explored in both of my films,” he said.

His debut movie Ilo Ilo is about the friendship between a Filipino housekeeper (Angeli Bayani) and a young Singaporean boy she takes care of (Koh Jia Ler).

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Chen gained much recognition for his work as the movie received an Camera d’Or Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 and was also Singapore’s entry for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014.

The following movie, Wet Season, is a forbidden love story of a teacher (Yeo Yann Yann) and student (Koh Jia Ler), who are both enduring emotional stresses in their respective homes.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Photo: Instagram screengrab

During the 56th Golden Horse Awards in 2019, Wet Season received six nominations,  including Best Director for Chen, 36, and Best Leading Actress for Yeo, 43.

Wet Season has since been selected as the Singapore’s entry for the Academy Awards under the International Feature Film category this year.

It is safe to say that Chen’s third instalment We Are All Strangers will be another win for the books! After all, nothing beats a meaningful storyline behind a movie. /TISG

