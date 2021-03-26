anil-kapoor-wishes-‘the-love-of-my-life’-wife-sunita-on-her-birthday:-‘you-are-the-reason-behind-my-smile’

- Advertisement -

India — Actor Anil Kapoor shared a love-filled note on his wife Sunita Kapoor’s birthday on Thursday. He went in time to how they struggled together and prospered together as well.

He wrote: “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh…We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you…You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever …Happy Birthday…Love You Always…”

The lovely note had many of their industry friends write in; Shilpa Shetty, who is also a close pal of Sunita, wrote: “Awwwww @kapoor.sunita happpyyyyy Birthday to one of the happiest souls I know.” Zoya Akhtar, Mandira Bedi and Suniel Shetty all dropped a red heart emoji each in appreciation. Riteish Deshmukh posted a bunch of red heart emojis and said: “Happy birthday Sunita ji.” Neena Gupta too wrote: “Happy birthday sunita.” Dia Mira too wished her on the occasion.

Anil and Sunita’s eldest child, actor Sonam Kapoor had previously posted a bunch of throwback pictures to wish her mother. She had written: “‘Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday!”

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Anil had once spoken about how he fell in love with Sunita. “A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me-that’s when I first spoke to her & fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party-there was just something about her. We started talking & became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked-you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken-our friendship strengthened because of that!”Follow us on Social Media

