Ang moh in Robertson Quay allegedly snatches dog leash from woman and flings pet to railing

Photo: FB screengrab/Grace Yeo

Hana O

Singapore – A man running along Robertson Quay allegedly snatched the leash of a dog from its owner and flung the pet to the side because they were “blocking his way”.

Grace Yeo took to Facebook page Shiba Inu Club – Singapore on Monday (June 7) to share an incident that morning along the .

Ms Yeo and her four-and-a-half-month old named Pumpkin were taking a walk like on any other day. Ms Yeo was holding Pumpkin’s leash while the puppy walked near the grass beside the pavement.

“Suddenly this man in black running attire, blue sneakers and grey curly hair came running from behind, took my leash and flung Pumpkin to the railing,” wrote Ms Yeo.

She noted that the man appeared to be in his 40s to 50s.

Ms Yeo then ran to confront the man, asking him why he would do such a thing.

“He proudly said, ‘your dog was blocking my way! Watch your dog!'”

Ms Yeo apologised to the man for blocking his way; however, he had no right to abuse the animal.

She was about to take a photo of the man for her police report, but the latter ran away. As a result, she only managed to get an image of his back.

Photo: FB screengrab/Grace Yeo

“He is white, tall and slender. But I’m not sure where he could be from,” said Ms Yeo, hoping for any leads from the online community.

“I now no longer feel safe walking my puppy and am not sure if he’s injured,” she added.

“This is discrimination – in my own country here in Singapore. If I were male, or bigger in size, or white like he is, I don’t think he would have done what he did today.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Grace Yeo

Ms Yeo noted she had lodged a police report; however, the authorities needed the man’s identity.

Members from the group quickly got to work, and Ms Yeo received more photos of the man in question.

On Tuesday (Jun 8), she wrote that the photos had been submitted to the police.

“A neighbour spoke to him and managed to get his mobile number”, while another kind person shared the man’s first name, said Ms Yeo.

“I think we have enough to know who he is now. So I will let the authorities deal with the matter and will keep the community updated,” she wrote./TISG

